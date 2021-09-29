Miranda Kerr Raves That It’s ‘A Blessing’ To Get Along With Katy Perry: ‘We Clicked Instantly’

Model Miranda Kerr explained that she has an excellent relationship with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom’s new fiancée Katy Perry, who is a major supporter of Miranda’s skincare brand!

Who says exes can’t be friends? Miranda Kerr, 38, opened up about her close friendship with Katy Perry, 36, in an interview for InStyle’s Ladies First podcast on Tuesday September 28. Miranda was married to the “Teenage Dream” singer’s fiancé Orlando Bloom, 44, from 2010 to 2013, and the exes share a 10-year-old son Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom. Katy’s been a huge advocate for Miranda’s skincare line KORA Organics, and the model shared that her and her husband Evan Spiegel, 31, are quite close with the couple.

The former Victoria’s Secret model said that it’s nice that she’s able to continue to have a strong bond with her ex-husband, even if the marriage didn’t work out. “It’s incredible that [Orlando and I] have been able to find other partners who work really well with us,” she said. “Evan and Orlando really get along just as well as Katy and I, so it’s such a blessing, and it doesn’t need to be any other way. It can be harmonious and you can be super kind.”

Katy and Orlando have been together since the start of 2016, and got engaged in February 2019. Katy also had a daughter Daisy with The Lord of the Rings star in August 2020. Miranda explained that she “love[s]” the singer, since they first formally met through Orlando. “We just clicked instantly so easily, like we had been friends before or something,” she said. “We had great conversation, and she’s just really down to earth and really was keeping it real, and I was really into it. We just developed a friendship over the years, and it’s been really great, and she’s obsessed with [KORA’s] turmeric moisturizer.”

Miranda has spoken extensively about how great her relationship with Katy, even making a few jokes at her ex-husband’s expense to talk about how much she loves the “Firework” popstar. The two even took part in an April Instagram Live, where they spoke about the joys of motherhood. The model expressed so much joy that her ex-husband was happy with Katy in a November 2020 interview. “I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone who makes his heart so happy. Because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy mother and a happy father, it’s just the most important thing,” she said at the time.