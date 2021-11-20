Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Enjoy A Day At The Park With Daughter Daisy, 1 – Photo

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were spotted spending time at a park with their adorable daughter Daisy, who played with children of some other parents visiting the area.

Katy Perry, 37, and Orlando Bloom, 44, looked like doting parents during their latest outing! The singer and actor were photographed walking in a park with their sweet one-year-old daughter Daisy and held drinks in travel mugs while bundled up in casual outfits. At one point, the adorable tot, who wore a light pink fuzzy coat over a white top and pants, looked like she was having the time of her life as she happily played with some of the other children hanging out in the area, and her parents proudly looked on.

Katy, who wore a gray Adidas hoodie and matching sweatpants under a long olive green puffer coat, held her baby girl for some of the time and appeared relaxed as she stayed warm. The “Last Friday Night” crooner also rocked a baseball cap, boots, and a plaid face mask. Orlando also wore a hoodie under a denim jacket and gray pants and added a red beanie-style hat and yellow and white plaid face mask.

Before their latest outing, Orlando and Katy were seen touching down in Los Angeles with Daisy after taking a trip to Mexico in Oct. The family of three were celebrating Katy’s 37th birthday on the trip and they were seen having fun at a beach. The birthday girl showed off a patterned one-piece swimsuit while lounging under the sun, and Orlando took a dip in the ocean before spending time by a pool with his fiancee and friends.

In addition to having a blast on the trip, Orlando posted a loving Instagram message to Katy in honor of her special day. It was accompanied by a cozy photo of them sitting together as Katy looked down at a birthday treat, which can be seen above. “We do life we do love and it’s fun. I’ll celebrate you today and everyday. 🎂🥳✨I love you. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” he wrote in the message.

Once the post was published, Katy gave followers a hint of the great time they had with the funny response, “daddy im still hungover.”