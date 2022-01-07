Doja Cat Rocks A Black Bikini While Sparking Romance Speculation With French Montana

The ‘Kiss Me More’ rapper made a cameo in French Montana’s latest vacation video, hanging out in a sexy bathing suit.

Doja Cat and French Montana had fun in the sun! French, 37, shared a video where Doja, 26, was hanging out with him, watching the rapper’s friend getting ready to go down a waterslide on Thursday January 6. Doja, who’s been rumored to be dating the rapper, looked stunning as she waited for French’s friend and lawyer Adam Zia to plunge down the water slide.

French and Doja were vacationing at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas. As they watched Adam getting ready to barrel down the slide in an inflatable tube, Doja looked gorgeous in a tiny black bikini. French held a tube of his own, while he rocked a black tanktop and a colorful pair of swim trunks. She also rocked a large sun hat. French had also shared a similar video to his Instagram Story, as well as other clips of friends enjoying the sights of beaches and going down some of Atlantis’ other water slides.

Both rappers have long been rumored to be an item. Rumors were first stirred when the pair were seen partying on a yacht together in October 2020. Despite fans wondering if Doja and French were together, the Planet Her star shutdown rumors at the time, explaining that they just had a song together, indicating that they were friends and collaborators. “Me and French got a song coming out. F**kin relax,” she tweeted. Despite Doja telling people to chill, fans left plenty more comments speculating on their relationship together on French’s latest video. “You be wit Doja cat a lot,” one fan commented.

Regardless of whether or not she’s dating the “Unforgettable” rapper, Doja undeniably looked beautiful, and the black bikini was just the latest sexy outfit that the rapper has shown off. She’s performed in a few bikini tops during recent concerts, like when she wore a sparkling top while singing at Los Angeles’ Jingle Ball on December 3. Earlier, she sported a white bikini that showed off her toned body while performing at the 2021 MTV VMAs.