Watch

Doja Cat Rocks A Black Bikini While Sparking Romance Speculation With French Montana

Doja Cat
FRCPhoto/Shutterstock
Kendal Jenner, Bella Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian are seen enjoying good time on the beach in Miami Beach Pictured: Bella Hadid,kendal Jenner,Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL5133513 041219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Romain Maurice / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps shows off her bikini body as she hits the beach in Tulum, Mexico. 02 Jan 2022 Pictured: Luann de Lesseps. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA817296_034.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, and a few family friends, soaked up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico after celebrating Christmas. Supermodel Cindy, 55, donned a patterned cover-up over her black bikini, matching daughter's Kaia beach-ready ensemble. The model mom looked stunning in a black two piece as she soaked up the sun with her daughter outside their luxury resort. Kaia was seen in a cheeky black two piece and lounged next two a young unidentified guy who was reading a book. So where is new beau Austin Butler? Pictured: Cindy Crawford BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Julianne Hough looks stunning as she hits the beach in Tulum, Mexico in a bikini. 26 Apr 2021 Pictured: Julianne Hough. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA749765_029.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Kiss Me More’ rapper made a cameo in French Montana’s latest vacation video, hanging out in a sexy bathing suit.

Doja Cat and French Montana had fun in the sun! French, 37, shared a video where Doja, 26, was hanging out with him, watching the rapper’s friend getting ready to go down a waterslide on Thursday January 6. Doja, who’s been rumored to be dating the rapper, looked stunning as she waited for French’s friend and lawyer Adam Zia to plunge down the water slide.

French and Doja were vacationing at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas. As they watched Adam getting ready to barrel down the slide in an inflatable tube, Doja looked gorgeous in a tiny black bikini. French held a tube of his own, while he rocked a black tanktop and a colorful pair of swim trunks. She also rocked a large sun hat. French had also shared a similar video to his Instagram Story, as well as other clips of friends enjoying the sights of beaches and going down some of Atlantis’ other water slides.

Both rappers have long been rumored to be an item. Rumors were first stirred when the pair were seen partying on a yacht together in October 2020. Despite fans wondering if Doja and French were together, the Planet Her star shutdown rumors at the time, explaining that they just had a song together, indicating that they were friends and collaborators. “Me and French got a song coming out. F**kin relax,” she tweeted. Despite Doja telling people to chill, fans left plenty more comments speculating on their relationship together on French’s latest video. “You be wit Doja cat a lot,” one fan commented.

Doja looked gorgeous in her bikini. (FRCPhoto/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More

*EXCLUSIVE* BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - Mark Wahlberg, 50 shows off his muscular physique as he enjoys a day at the beach with his wife Rhea Durham and the family on holiday in Barbados.The couple took in the hot Caribbean sunshine with a little PDA out in the sea as 43-year old American Model Rhea looked sexy wearing her sultry lime green bikini as she chilled out taking in the hot West Indian sunshine and intriguingly read a book from the author Shari Lapena entitled 'Not A Happy Family'Pictured: Rhea DurhamBACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: C Pitt-S King@246Paps / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Rodriguez looks incredible in a peach coloured bikini as she continues her vacation in Mexico. The Fast and the Furious actress, 43, showed off her enviable figure in Tulum, Mexico and was seen taking a swim and playing beach tennis. 21 Dec 2021 Pictured: Michelle Rodriguez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815617_054.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Mary J. Blige relaxes in a colorful bikini on the beach in Miami. 06 Dec 2021 Pictured: Mary J Blige. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA811780_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Regardless of whether or not she’s dating the “Unforgettable” rapper, Doja undeniably looked beautiful, and the black bikini was just the latest sexy outfit that the rapper has shown off. She’s performed in a few bikini tops during recent concerts, like when she wore a sparkling top while singing at Los Angeles’ Jingle Ball on December 3. Earlier, she sported a white bikini that showed off her toned body while performing at the 2021 MTV VMAs. 

 