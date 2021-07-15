Fashion

Doja Cat Sizzles In Sexy Waist-High Slit Dress At PrettyLittleThing Launch Party — Photo

Doja Cat looked absolutely amazing in a completely sheer dress with a plunging slit at a PrettyLittleThing event in LA.

When it comes to Doja Cat, 25, the rapper always manages to make a statement, and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the PrettyLittleThing Winnie Harlow EDIT Launch Party in LA on July 14. For the event, Doja put her toned figure on full display in a thin halterneck black dress that had a low-cut scoop neckline and a cutout bodice with lace-up details.

One side of the skirt was completely open, tying at the top of her hip, showing off her bare leg. Under the frock, she wore just a thin black thong and she topped her look off with crystal lace-up sandals, a black face mask, and blue hoop earrings.

Also in attendance was Ashley Benson, who looked fabulous in a long-sleeve black mini dress that featured a blazer bodice and a skintight skirt with a slight slit on the front. She topped her look off with black platform peep-toe pumps and a metallic silver purse.

Meanwhile, Winne Harlow showed off her incredible figure in a bright red patterned triangle bikini top styled with a pair of skintight sheer red and blue tie-dye leggings. Her toned abs were the center of attention in this look, and she accessorized with a pink purse and neon yellow heels.

Doja Cat always looks fabulous and another one of our favorite looks from her was at her ‘Planet Her’ album release party at Goya Studios Sound Stage in LA on June 24. She opted to wear a tight lavender and yellow ruffled mini skirt styled with a strapless purple corset and accessorized with a neon orange purse and heels.