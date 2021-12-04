Doja Cat Sizzles In Crystal Covered Bikini Top & Silk Cream Skirt For Jingle Ball Performance – Photos

Doja Cat showed off her abs as she put on a dazzling display in a shimmering bikini top for Jingle Ball.

Doja Cat, 26, got the crowd in a festive mood as she took over iHeartRadio’s 2021 Jingle Ball concert held at The Forum in Los Angeles on Dec. 3. The singer showed off her flawless figure in a crystal-covered bikini top and sheer cream pants as she was flanked by her backup dancers. She paired the sassy look with a diamond choker and a set of sparkling earrings as she belted out her favorite tunes.

The “Kiss Me More” hitmaker added a diamond arm cuff to her ensemble as well, which matched her glittery nail polish. Her auburn hair cascaded over her shoulders as she danced around on the holiday-themed stage. Accentuating the glamourous look, Doja wore a smokey eye and deep red lipstick.

Apparently, the holidays bring out the sexiness in the singer. At this year’s CarnEvil Halloween Party event in Los Angeles, Doja dressed as a sultry version of Miss Sara Bellum from The Cartoon Network series Powerpuff Girls. The plunging neckline of her bright red blazer showed off her cleavage as she paired the seductive style with a red mini skirt with a black belt. She rocked long, red-painted finger nails, a black bralette and killer black high heels. The whole provocative look was topped off with a red lipstick and heavy mascara.

Doja has become a powerhouse on the music scene with hits like “Say So” and “Best Friend.” During an interview with Missy Elliot, she explained what inspires her style. “Even though I was born in 1995, I’m stuck in 2010, or 2004. I feel like I need to revamp my sound, but I’m also having a lot of fun, so f*** it, who cares?” she said to the legendary rapper for Interview. “I’m good, and I can be funny and charming, and I can do little punchlines here and there, but I need to talk about my life more, and about what’s going on … there’s personal stuff that happens in my life that I don’t talk about in my music,” she continued. “I also kind of don’t care.”