Tristan Thompson Picks Up True, 3, From Dance Class Hours Before Confirming He Fathered 3rd Child

Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately. Tristen seems to want to chat with Khloe before she heads home to Calabasas, but the pair always cut things off after a few minutes with Tristen heading the opposite way. However difficult it may be to be co-parenting x's, Khloe and Tristen are doing a bang-up job at keeping it kind for True. It looks like Khloe has the upper hand in the relationship, as Tristen seems to be the one putting in all of the efforts.
The NBA star was spotted in a low-key outfit while getting his daughter in Los Angeles, shortly before revealing the results of his paternity test.

Tristan Thompson was in full-on dad mode, while picking up his 3-year-old daughter True from dance class in Los Angeles on Monday January 3. The Sacramento Kings center rocked an all-black outfit as he walked from the limo to meet his little girl, shortly before he’d confirmed that the results of a paternity test that showed that he had fathered a son with Maralee Nichols, after Tristan’s relationship with her stirred up a large amount of drama.

The 30-year-old basketball player sported a black hoodie and sweatpants, as he walked from his limo to the class. He also sported a pair of lavender Crocs and a face mask, while he headed to meet True. The photos were taken the same day that the NBA player took to his Instagram to confirm that Maralee’s son was his. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote in a story.

Besides announcing that he was the father, Tristan also apologized to Khloe Kardashianhis off-and-on girlfriend and True’s mother. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote. “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

True Thompson -- Pics Of Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Daughter

Maralee had opened up about her relationship with Tristan in a December 17 statement to E! News. Tristan had admitted to having a sexual relationship with Maralee in court documents, but denied that their relationship was serious. In her statement, Maralee said she planned on focusing on raising their son. “I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son,” she said. “My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”

 