Khloe Kardashian Fangirls Over Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter, Holly, 22 In String Bikini: ‘Stunning’

Khloe Kardashian fangirled over Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly’s, latest bikini photo calling her ‘stunning.’

If there’s one thing for sure about Khloe Kardashian, 37, it’s that she is super supportive and always commenting sweet messages on people’s Instagram photos. That’s exactly what she did when she replied to Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly’s latest Instagram photo. The 22-year-old posted a slideshow of photos rocking an animal print bikini and Khloe gushed about how great Holly looked.

Holly celebrated her 22nd birthday by posting two photos of herself while posing under palm trees on vacation in the Maldives. In the pictures, Holly rocked a cheetah print Elizabeth Hurley Beach Victoire Bikini featuring a tiny triangle bikini top and matching high-rise bottoms with gold chains as the side straps.

Khloe commented on Holly’s post writing, “Stunning!” with five heart eye emojis. Aside from Khloe, Elizabeth Hurley’s son, Damian also commented on Holly’s post writing, “Yooo,” with three red, sweating face emojis.

Holly truly did look stunning and aside from this bikini, she has since rocked a slew of just as fabulous swimsuits on her trip. Another one of our favorite looks was her navy blue Fendi bikini that was covered in red and white brand logos. She styled the sexy two-piece with a bright yellow Prada bucket hat.

As if her suits couldn’t get any sexier, Holly also rocked a bright orange plaid bikini that had a small triangle top that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with the matching string tie-side bottoms that scrunched in the front. She posted a slideshow of three photos rocking the bikini while lounging on a chair by the pool, drinking an iced coffee, and sunbathing.