‘Sister Wives’: Christine Calls Kody ‘Irresponsible’ & Decides To Skip Thanksgiving

On the Jan. 2 episode of ‘Sister Wives,’ Christine Brown’s annoyance with Kody was taken to a new level as she and her kids made the decision to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere.

The members of the Brown family decided how they would be spending Thanksgiving 2020 amidst the coronavirus on the Jan. 2 episode of Sister Wives. While Robyn Brown and Meri Brown both agreed to stick to Kody Brown’s safety guidelines ahead of the holiday, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown said they would not be able to. Janelle, Christine and their kids made separate Thanksgiving plans, while Meri and Robyn decided to spend the holiday with Kody.

Christine and her daughters decide to travel to Utah to spend Thanksgiving with her daughter Aspyn. Christine left the decision up to her daughters, but Kody was still clearly upset. “They’re all saying they want to get back together, but Christine has made it clear to me now that she’d rather be with Aspyn and Mitch than me,” he said in a confessional. “And Janelle is indicating by her actions that she’d rather have [her sons] around than me.”

In a conversation with all four wives, Kody added, “I’m not telling you guys how to live your life anymore. You guys are independent women. I would ask you to seriously consider a much bigger picture — the picture that I have to see. No guilt trip, just a little prick to your conscious and you guys decide what to do. I’m not going to tell this family how to do it. I’m going to lead the way that I think is the right way.”

The comment left Christine feeling angry, as she assured Kody that she “one hundred percent [had] a clear conscience” about her choice. “He’s not trying to guilt trip us?” she wondered in a confessional. “I’m pretty sure that’s a guilt trip. If he wants me to make a choice between him and my kids, my kids will win every single time.”

Christine felt for Janelle, who was dealing with grown children at home who had very different views than Kody about how to handle COVID. At the end of the day, she put the blame solely on Kody for how things were shaking out. “I think it’s irresponsible for him, as a leader of the family, to ignore half of his family and not be with them at all,” she ranted. “I think that’s irresponsible. If he’s the dad of all these kids? Whatever. Everyone’s gotta make their own choices — he does, too.”

After a back and forth conversation, Christine insisted that she wouldn’t be changing her mind about her Thanksgiving plans. “It’s been a long time since we’ve seen [Aspyn and Mitch] and they’re missing everyone and the girls miss them so much,” she explained. Kody admitted to being “jealous” of the decision. “All I’m thinking is you’re running to play with people who are breaking the rules,” he said. “It makes me jealous in a way. They’re rules I’ve imposed upon myself for good reason, but it makes me jealous.”

Kody and Christine’s relationship has been spiraling all season long on Sister Wives. In the fall of 2021, they called it quits for good.