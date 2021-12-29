‘Sister Wives’ Preview: Gabe Admits Kody’s Rules Are ‘Literally Ruining Our Family’

Janelle Brown talks to her kids about their plans for the holidays in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Sister Wives,’ and her boys go off on their dad for ‘ruining’ their family.

Figuring out Thanksgiving and Christmas plans in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be extremely difficult for the Brown family. “I think in the past 9 months since COVID has been around, we’ve probably seen Kody Brown just a handful of times,” Christine Brown admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 2 episode of Sister Wives.

Janelle talks to her three kids about the plans for Thanksgiving and Christmas. They all want to know if Christine is traveling for the holidays. “If she’s traveling and she’s cool with it, why don’t we just do Thanksgiving with Christine? Dad can do his bullsh*t and we’ll do ours,” Gabe tells his mom.

Janelle’s kids are willing to do whatever Christine wants to do for Thanksgiving. Janelle admits that her kids are “very attached to Christine.” Christine feels the same way about Janelle’s kids. “I love Janelle’s kids. I adore them. They’re just part of my soul,” Christine says.

Janelle is trying to do a balancing act with her kids and Kody. Garrison tells Janelle that they will be talking about all of this to Kody. They’re sick of all this back and forth with him. “I’m tired of it. It’s literally ruining our family,” Gabe admits to Janelle. Gabe and Garrison are united on this against their father.

Janelle is exhausted at this point. She can’t win in either scenario. “I mean, my kids, my boys, and Kody they’re in these very opposite camps and there’s no give and take,” Janelle explains. “It’s just talk, talk, talk, try to convince, convince of your point of view. That’s it. I’ve been trying for 9 months to get us to find some sort of middle ground, and there is no give on either side.” Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.