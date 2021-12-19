‘Sister Wives’: Kody Says He Has A ‘Crappy Relationship’ With Christine Amidst COVID Struggles

As Kody and Christine Brown continued to disagree about how to handle COVID on the Dec. 19 episode of ‘Sister Wives’, they both opened up about the issues in their relationship.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown were in the midst of spending six weeks apart on the Dec. 19 episode of Sister Wives. Christine was in New Jersey for her daughter, Ysabel Brown’s, back surgery. However, Kody opted not to make the trip due to COVID. The timing of the surgery came as Christine and Kody were already having marriage issues, mostly due to Christine wanting to move back to Utah, with the rest of the wives wanting to stay in Arizona.

“Kody and I are in a tough spot right now,” Christine admitted. “I don’t mind getting away for a while, but it will still be there when I get back. But I don’t mind putting it on hold for a bit.” In general, Kody and Christine weren’t seeing eye-to-eye with their views on COVID. While he wanted to keep up with strict precautions, she was doing some traveling, and it had begun to take a toll on their relationship.

“Christine’s given me an ultimatum — either she’s not going to conform to [my rules] at all, or we have to do it in a way that’s going to get the whole family together,” Kody explained to Janelle Brown. “So it’s either the whole family or nothing with Christine. That’s the life she wants. It makes me realize that in a plural marriage…I just don’t matter. Because Christine’s fine with just, ‘You do what you want. You do you, I’m going to do me.'”

He added that the whole disagreement was “indicative of [their] crappy relationship” in general. “She’s really been complaining about the lack of romance or closeness in the relationship for years,” Kody said in a confessional. “I could start pouring my heart out with poetry that I’m not necessarily feeling, but that’s going to be short-lived. It feels like sometimes that’s what I’m doing because it’s this constant pressure.”

Meanwhile, Ysabel was really missing her dad as she had her surgery and recovered in New Jersey. “On a level of importance for him to be here, it’s really high for her,” Christine revealed. “I’m sure it’s difficult for him, too. Without a doubt, I know he’d love to be here if he could. So it’s bittersweet. It’s tough.”