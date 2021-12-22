Paulina Gretzky Stuns In Little Black Mini Dress While Celebrating 33rd Birthday With Dustin Johnson

Birthday bombshell! Paulina Gretzky sizzled while cuddling up to fiance Dustin Johnson during her VIP birthday festivities in Palm Beach, Florida.

Paulina Gretzky made sure she was the center of attention while celebrating her 33rd birthday on Sat, Dec. 19. The model daughter of hockey great Wayne Gretzky wowed wearing a sexy black dress as she hugged longtime fiance Dustin Johnson, 37, during her party at the chic Le Bar a Vin in Palm Beach, Florida.

Showing off her winter tan, Paulina’s sheer sleeves slipped off her shoulders and an ab-baring cut-out revealed her toned center. She added some sparkling jewelry, silver heels, and tossed flowing blonde tresses over her shoulder while posing in front of a background of vines and sparkling lights.

Paulina and Dustin went all out for her big day, where they were reportedly “packing on the PDA” all night. The party allegedly raked up a bill of $25,000, according to a Page Six insider who stumbled upon the party.

“Cristal and Dom Perignon champagne was flowing all night,” the spy said. “Their party was roped off from the rest of the restaurant and people were trying to view the scene. It looked like New Year’s Eve with wild couples dancing close together and the music blasting.” During the celebration, Paulina was seen opening “tons” of Louis Vuitton birthday packages. Guests got to listen to an electric violinist and indulge in a towering cake with the birthday girl’s name on it.

The model and golfer have been going strong for nearly a decade, first meeting through her famous father at a golf tournament in 2009. The duo didn’t go on their first date together until 3 years later, however. Paulina and Dustin were engaged in 2013 and they share sons, Tatum, 6, and River, 4. The couple is currently planning a wedding at the 5-star Blackberry Farm hotel and resort in Walland, Tennessee. She teased her wedding dress journey in August, sharing a photo with designer Vera Wang and gushing about the “wedding dress of dreams.”