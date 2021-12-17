Paulina Gretzky Shows Off Amazing Winter Tan In Tiny Green Bikini — Photos

Paulina Gretzky looked sexier than ever when she showed off her fabulous figure in an olive green bikini while rocking a gorgeous tan.

Even though it’s winter, Paulina Gretzky, 32, still managed to look like a bronze goddess as she showed off her tan in a sexy new photo. The model looked fabulous when she rocked a green bikini while lounging on the floor in sneakers and she captioned the photo, “Waiting for my birthday like…” Paulina turns 33 years old on December 19 and she is gearing up to celebrate.

In the photo, Paulina rocked a plunging green triangle bikini top with matching high-waisted skinny side bottoms. She topped her look off with a pair of white Nike sneakers. She topped her look off with gorgeous beach waves and barely any makeup.

Paulina has been posting a ton of sexy photos lately and just the other day she posted a polaroid photo of her rocking a completely sheer black lace bra while lying down in bed. In the photo, her blonde hair was down while she rocked a sultry thick black cat eyeliner. Paulina captioned the photo, “Lazy weekend.”

In another sexy look that she wore just a day before, she threw on a pair of high-waisted sheer black tights with a pair of low-rise black underwear underneath. She styled her bottoms with a chunky black sweater which she rolled up to make cropped, revealing her bare chest underneath. A pair of massive diamond dangling earrings and an updo completed her look.

As if Paulina’s looks couldn’t get any sexier, looked absolutely fabulous when she channeled Pam Anderson in Baywatch for Halloween. She rocked a skintight red one-piece swimsuit with a zipper down the front which she chose to keep unzipped, revealing ample cleavage.