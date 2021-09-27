See Pics

Paulina Gretzky Jumps Into Dustin Johnson’s Arms & Kisses Him After Ryder Cup Win

TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky. United States team member Dustin Johnson and his wife Paulina Gretzky walk toward the 18th hole to watch play during the four-ball golf matches on the third day of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J Presidents Cup Golf - 30 Sep 2017
The US team's Dustin Johnson (R) gets a kiss from his wife Paulina Gretzky (L) after winning his match during the Singles matches on the final day of the pandemic-delayed 2020 Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Whistling Straits golf course in Kohler, Wisconsin, USA, 26 September 2021. 2020 Ryder Cup golf tournament, Kohler, USA - 26 Sep 2021
Team USA's Dustin Johnson celebrates with Paulina Gretzky after the Ryder Cup matches at the Whistling Straits Golf Course, in Sheboygan, Wis Ryder Cup Golf, Sheboygan, United States - 26 Sep 2021
Dustin Johnson of the US is embraced by his fiancee Paulina Gretzky (L) as he poses in his green jacket after winning the 2020 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 15 November 2020. After being delayed seven months by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Masters Tournament is being held without patrons 12 November through 15 November. The 2020 Masters Tournament, Augusta, USA - 15 Nov 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Dustin Johnson and his USA teammates won the 2021 Ryder Cup on Sept. 26, and the pro golfer’s fiancee, Paulina Gretzky, was by his side for some PDA to celebrate the victory.

Paulina Gretzky is her fiance, Dustin Jonhson’s, biggest fan, and she helped him celebrate his win at the 2021 Ryder Cup, which was rescheduled from 2020, on Sept. 26. After Dustin and his teammates secured their victory, Paulina ran onto the course to congratulate her man. Paulina looked incredible in tight white pants, as well as a team USA shirt with JOHNSON written across the back. She kissed Dustin and jumped into his arms during the celebratory moment.

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson kiss after his Ryder Cup win. (TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Dustin is certainly never one to shy away from a good celebration. In addition to some special moments with his lady, he also excitedly popped a bottle of champagne to commemorate his team’s victory. Although Dustin was the oldest guy on the team, he had a great weekend on the course to help lead USA to the win over Europe. Other players on team USA included Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth, amongst others.

Paulina Gretzky jumps into Dustin Johnson’s arms at the Ryder Cup. ( Ashley Landis/AP/Shutterstock)

Dustin Johnson's wife, Paulina Gretzky, watches her husband during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Golf player Dustin Johnson and girlfriend Paulina Gretzky enjoys a day on the beach while on holiday in Barbados. Pictured: Ref: SPL569156 270613 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

While this was certainly an exciting moment in Dustin’s professional career, he and Paulina also have a big personal event coming up, as well — their wedding! The two have been engaged since 2013, but finally set a wedding date earlier this year. Although they’ve kept tight lipped about the location and date, Paulina previously confirmed that she has her Vera Wang wedding dress picked out, so the nuptials could happen at any time!

Paulina and Dustin are parents to two sons, Tatum, 6, and River, 4. Earlier this year, Paulina explained why the two decided to wait so long between getting engaged and tying the knot. “I fell in love with someone so fast and we had the best thing that ever happened to us happen so quickly,” she explained. “The most important thing was my kids, Dustin and my career. Those things took precedent. Those things had to be established. So after [Dustin] won the Masters [in 2020], I said, ‘Let’s do it, this makes sense.'”