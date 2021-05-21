Interview

Paulina Gretzky Reveals She Finally Set A Wedding Date & Shares Why She Waited Almost 10 Years

Paulina Gretzky and her fiancé, Dustin Johnson, have been engaged almost a decade and have two kids. Here’s why it’s taken so long for them to walk down the aisle.

Paulina Gretzky does things her “own way.” The model explained why she waited eight years to set a wedding date with fiancé Dustin Johnson, when she appeared on the May 20 episode of the Pillows and Beer podcast, and said it was her choice.

The blonde beauty, who has been engaged to the champion golfer since 2013, got candid about her wedding plans when she stopped by the podcast to chat with her friends, Southern Charm stars Austin Kroll and Craig Conover.

“I just do things my own way. I don’t want to listen to how everyone else views things,” the bikini model, who share two young sons, Tatum, 6,and River, 3, with Dustin, explained on the podcast.
“I fell in love with someone so fast and we had the best thing that ever happened to us, happen so quickly. The most important thing was my kids, Dustin and my career. Those things took precedent. Those things had to be established. So, after he won the Masters [in 2020], I said let’s do it, this makes sense.”
Paulina Gretzky Wedding Date
Paulina Gretzky congratulates Dustin Johnson after his 2020 Masters’ Win. [Shutterstock]
As one of the most recognizable WAGs in the world of golf, and the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, Paulina is accustomed to putting her superstar partner’s career first. “This guy [Dustin] has no down time. He’ll lock in a date and the stresses of getting everything ready for a wedding would take over mine and his life,” she told the podcast hosts.
“I needed to be his teammate and be there for him to support him and love him and make sure he’s accomplishing what he needed to do. That’s what I did. And now I deserve to have a little bit of this time for me,” she added.
Although Paulina has already been wedding dress shopping with iconic bridal designer Vera Wang right by her side, she shared on the podcast that she actually suggested they skip all the extras and have a quickie wedding.
“Dustin is the romantic,” she revealed. “I’m like let’s go to a courthouse and he’s like, ‘no baby I want a party, I want everyone to celebrate us. I’m like ugh, I have to be the center of attention, okay. It really gave me anxiety a little bit to be that girl. I’m going to have like ten wardrobe changes [at my wedding], though.”