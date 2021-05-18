Paulina Gretzky Slays In Green Crop Top While Bonding With ‘Southern Charm’ Stars In Charleston – Pic

See Pic

Paulina Gretzky picked another stunning outfit while hanging out in Charleston with her pals from ‘Southern Charm,’ rocking a mint green bra top and matching leggings.

Paulina Gretzky is spending time with friends while watching fiancé Dustin Johnson hit the links at the PGA Tournament. The model, 32, posed for a cute photo in Charleston, South Carolina with two of her buddies: Southern Charm stars Craig Conover and Austin Kroll. The threesome were visiting Craig’s shop, Sewing Down South.

Paulina looked gorgeous as always in a seriously sexy coordinating outfit. She donned a revealing bra top showing ample cleavage, paired with matching leggings, both in a mint green hue — perfect for spring. Paulina, whose father is NHL great Wayne Gretzky, covered up with a light blue hoodie and accessorized with tinted sunglasses and chunky white sneakers. Too cute!

Paulina’s known for wearing cute outfits, and she’s amassed quite the collection of crop tops. She rocked a pink cropped cardigan (held together by one button) and a matching mini skirt and purse to celebrate Mother’s Day with her parents, Dustin, and their two boys: River, 3, and Tatum, 6. She was even gifted a giant bouquet of pink roses to go along with her ensemble!

Paulina Gretzky
Paulina Gretzky strolls the course during the 2018 US Open Golf Championship (Julio Cortez/ AP/ Shutterstock)

The trip to South Carolina comes amidst wedding speculation for Paulina and Dustin, who have been engaged since 2013. Fans were convinced that it’s coming soon, after Paulina was spotted looking at wedding gowns with none other than Vera Wang, whom she thanked on Instagram for “making my dreams come true.” She added, “You are a queen & friend @verawang thank you.”

But did she say yes to the dress? Paulina sadly didn’t find “the one” to marry her guy in just yet! When asked in an interview with Golfweek, Dustin confirmed that they still haven’t set a wedding date. But soon!