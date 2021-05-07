Dustin Johnson Reveals Whether He & Paulina Gretzky Set A Wedding Date After She Goes Dress Shopping

After Paulina Gretzky went wedding dress shopping with bridal designer Vera Wang, her fiance Dustin Johnson has shared whether or not they’re tying the knot in 2021.

After an eight year engagement, it sure seemed like Paulina Gretzky and her PGA star fiance Dustin Johnson are finally going to walk down the aisle. She shared a series of Instagram stories photos shopping for gorgeous white wedding dresses, with none other than Vera Wang herself, and thanked the bridal designer for “making her dreams come true.” Now Dustin says they still haven’t set a date to get married. “We do not have one yet,” he told Golfweek, but added that a decision is getting closer.

Paula showed off a series of snaps on Apr. 28, finally trying on wedding gowns after eight years as Dustin’s fiance. She even went out for drinks with Vera afterwards, seeming to be in a celebratory mood. “Making my dreams come true. You are a queen & friend @verawang thank you,” Paulina, 32, wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo. So did she say yes to a dress? Paulina sadly didn’t indicate that she had found “the one” to marry Dustin in, but her caption sure seemed like she had a gown in mind.

Paulina’s pals gave another hint that a wedding was coming, as they took her on a girl’s trip to New York City before going to the “chapel.” The ladies hit up hotspots like Cipriani and The Carlyle Hotel, and showed off polaroids of some of the dresses Paulina had looked at during her stop by Vera Wang. They sipped champagne and had a celebratory time. In one post, her friend captioned the snapshots about Paulina’s NYC getaway, “We’re going to the chapel… but first nyc.”

Paulina and Dustin began dating in 2012 after initially being introduced by her mom, who played alongside Dustin in a charity tournament in 2009. Though it took them three years to become a couple, it only took seven months before Dustin and Paulina got engaged in 2013.

But a wedding just hasn’t come together, despite the fact that the couple did find the time to start a family. They have two sons, Tatum, 6, and River, 3. They’ve been together so long that many PGA fans think that Paulina is already Dustin’s wife. During a Jan. 2021 appearance on the Netchicks podcast — co-hosted by her sister-in-law Sara Gretzky — the blonde beauty explained, “I don’t know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We’re not. We’re so in love.”

She then addressed how “stupid” it was that people would assume something was wrong with their eight year romance just because they hadn’t married yet. “I feel like everyone is like, ‘What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?’ It’s so stupid,” Paulina explained, noting “Being just with kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him.”