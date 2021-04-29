Paulina Gretzky Sparks Wedding Speculation With Dustin Johnson As She Shops For Dresses

Is Paulina Gretzky finally going to tie the knot with her longtime fiancé, Dustin Johnson? Wayne Gretzky’s daughter looked at wedding gowns with Vera Wang, hinting that wedding bells are in her future.

It’s been nearly eight years since Dustin Johnson asked Paulina Gretzky to marry him, and it appears that they’re finally going through with it. Paulina, 32, spent Wednesday (Apr. 28) looking at Verga Wang wedding gowns, according to the series of videos she posted to her Instagram Story. Paulina pondered one luxurious bridal outfit after another while soundtracking the videos with tracks like The Dixie Cups’ “Going To The Chapel” and “Leather and Lace” by Stevie Nicks. In one final video, Paulina clinks her champagne glass with designer Vera Wang. Yes, Paulina looked at Vera Wang wedding gowns with Vera Wang.

Paulina gave some special love to the designer shortly afterward. “Women empowering women at its finest,” she captioned a picture of herself alongside Vera, 71, seemingly at a girls’ dinner. “Making my dreams come true. You are a queen & friend @verawang thank you [heart emoji.]”

These “dreams” have been a long time in the making. Dustin, 36, popped the question to Paulina in August 2013 after seven months of dating. “Never Been Happier @djohnsonpga,” Paulina wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, one that showed her kissing her new fiancé (while also showing off her new ring, per the Baltimore Sun.) Dustin tweeted how “she said yes!!!” while giving fans a look at the giant rock now on Paulina’s finger.

There have been questions over whether or not Dustin and Paulina were married. The couple has already started a family – they welcomed Tatum Gretzky in January 2015 and gave him a younger brother, River Johnson, in 2017. This has led some to think that the couple tied the knot already, but Paulina cleared up the confusion during The Netchicks podcast in January. “I don’t know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We’re not,” she said, per the New York Post. “We’re so in love. … I feel like everyone is like, ‘What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?’ It’s so stupid. … Being just with kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him.”