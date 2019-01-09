Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson ‘Blissfully In Love’: How They Keep The Spark Alive

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are ‘blissfully in love!’ Here’s how the couple keeps their romance ‘fresh’ after having two kids and being together for six years.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky know how to keep a spark alive! The couple have been together since 2013 and have two kids together, and they’re just as in love as when they started dating. “Paulina and Dustin are blissfully in love right now. Dustin has been intensely focused on making Paulina feel like the center of his world,” a source close to Paulina tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Paulina, 30, and Dustin, 34, have two sons together: Tatum Gretzky Johnson, 3, and River Jones Johnson, 1. While some might think the professional golfer has a lot on his plate “he has been very present for [Paulina] and the kids,” the insider says, adding, “they’ve been having tons of special family time.”

But being great parents aren’t the only thing these two have been focused on. Dustin’s “been romancing her like it’s a fresh new love. Trips away and lots of flowers and thoughtful gifts. When you see them together it’s hard to believe they have two kids. It seems more like they just met,” the source dishes. “They have a very obvious spark.”

The pair, who got engaged in Aug. 2013 after seven months of dating, aren’t shy about sharing their love with the world. On Jan. 8, Paulina took to her Instagram story to share an adorable photo of her cuddled up to the golfer. They both smiled for the camera, and Paulina added a heart emoji to the image. Glad to know these two are still going strong!