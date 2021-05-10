See Pic

Paulina Gretzky Rocks Pink Crop Top & Skirt As She Celebrates Mother’s Day With Family

paulina gretzky
Shutterstock
Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky. United States team member Dustin Johnson and his wife Paulina Gretzky walk toward the 18th hole to watch play during the four-ball golf matches on the third day of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J Presidents Cup Golf - 30 Sep 2017
Dustin Johnson of the US is embraced by his fiancee Paulina Gretzky (L) as he poses in his green jacket after winning the 2020 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 15 November 2020. After being delayed seven months by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Masters Tournament is being held without patrons 12 November through 15 November. The 2020 Masters Tournament, Augusta, USA - 15 Nov 2020
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky smile as they together walk away from the 18th green after the final round of the 2020 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Dustin Johnson wins the 2020 Masters with a record score of 20 under par. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI UPI Pictures of the Year 2020 - Sports
Dustin Johnson holds the trophy with fiancé Paulina Gretzky after winning the U.S. Open golf championship at Oakmont Country Club, in Oakmont, Pa US Open Golf, Oakmont, USA View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
While celebrating Mother’s Day 2021, Paulina Gretzky looked sexy and stylish in a pink crop top and matching mini skirt as she posed for a photo with her parents, kids and fiance.

Paulina Gretzky celebrated Mother’s Day 2021 in style! The model is never afraid to bring the heat with her sexy outfits, and she looked absolutely gorgeous while posing for a family photo on May 9. Paulina wore a matching, pink crop top and skirt set. She paired the look with white heels and a matching pink purse, and posted a photo of herself with fiance, Dustin Johnson, kids River, 3, and Tatum, 6, and parents, Wayne Gretzky and Janet Gretzky.

“Happy mother’s day angels,” Paulina captioned the family shot. For the occasion, River and Tatum dressed in matching khakis and button down shirts, along with green sneakers. Meanwhile, Dustin looked handsome in his blue polo and white shorts, which he paired with blue sunglasses. In addition to the group photo on her page, Paulina also posted a video of a gorgeous flower arrangement that Dustin gifted her for the special day. The word MOM was spelled out in colorful florals, and Paulina gushed, “I just love you so much. Thank you baby!”

Dustin and Paulina have been engaged since 2013, but have not tied the knot eight years later. However, in April, Paulina teased that a wedding could finally be on the horizon. She took a trip to New York City with three of her best friends to meet up with Vera Wang to go wedding dress shopping. After the trip, Paulina shared a photo of herself and Vera, which she captioned, “Making my dreams come true. You are a queen & friend, thank you.” Of course, the 32-year-old looked beyond incredible in a bra top and blazer for the pic.

Even though Paulina has found her dream dress, though, she and Dustin still have yet to set a date for their nuptials. “We do not have [a wedding date] yet,” Dustin confirmed to Golfweek in early May. However, when asked if he and Paulina were “getting closer” to choosing a date for their big day, he confirmed, “Yeah.”