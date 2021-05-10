Paulina Gretzky Rocks Pink Crop Top & Skirt As She Celebrates Mother’s Day With Family

While celebrating Mother’s Day 2021, Paulina Gretzky looked sexy and stylish in a pink crop top and matching mini skirt as she posed for a photo with her parents, kids and fiance.

Paulina Gretzky celebrated Mother’s Day 2021 in style! The model is never afraid to bring the heat with her sexy outfits, and she looked absolutely gorgeous while posing for a family photo on May 9. Paulina wore a matching, pink crop top and skirt set. She paired the look with white heels and a matching pink purse, and posted a photo of herself with fiance, Dustin Johnson, kids River, 3, and Tatum, 6, and parents, Wayne Gretzky and Janet Gretzky.

“Happy mother’s day angels,” Paulina captioned the family shot. For the occasion, River and Tatum dressed in matching khakis and button down shirts, along with green sneakers. Meanwhile, Dustin looked handsome in his blue polo and white shorts, which he paired with blue sunglasses. In addition to the group photo on her page, Paulina also posted a video of a gorgeous flower arrangement that Dustin gifted her for the special day. The word MOM was spelled out in colorful florals, and Paulina gushed, “I just love you so much. Thank you baby!”

Dustin and Paulina have been engaged since 2013, but have not tied the knot eight years later. However, in April, Paulina teased that a wedding could finally be on the horizon. She took a trip to New York City with three of her best friends to meet up with Vera Wang to go wedding dress shopping. After the trip, Paulina shared a photo of herself and Vera, which she captioned, “Making my dreams come true. You are a queen & friend, thank you.” Of course, the 32-year-old looked beyond incredible in a bra top and blazer for the pic.

Even though Paulina has found her dream dress, though, she and Dustin still have yet to set a date for their nuptials. “We do not have [a wedding date] yet,” Dustin confirmed to Golfweek in early May. However, when asked if he and Paulina were “getting closer” to choosing a date for their big day, he confirmed, “Yeah.”