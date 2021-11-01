Fashion

Paulina Gretzky Gives Pam Anderson In ‘Baywatch’ Vibes As She Rocks Red Swimsuit For Halloween

Paulina Gretzky gave Pamela Anderson a run for her money when she dressed up as ‘Baywatch’ for Halloween in a sexy red swimsuit.

Paulina Gretzky, 32, looked absolutely fabulous when she channeled Pam Anderson in Baywatch for Halloween. She rocked a skintight red one-piece swimsuit with a zipper down the front which she chose to keep unzipped, revealing ample cleavage.

Paulina styled the swimsuit with a baggy, cropped red windbreaker which she kept draped off her shoulders, a pair of sheer nude tights, high socks, chunky white sneakers, a fanny pack, and a whistle. She captioned the photo, “lifeguard on duty @_jeremycohen @closetrichh.” Paulina rocked the costume for a Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago with her fiance, Dustin Johnson, and Donald Trump.

pam anderson
Pamela Anderson in ‘Baywatch.’ (Everett Collection)

Paulina is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit so we were not surprised when she chose Baywatch for her costume. Even when Paulina is not dressing up for Halloween, she still looks sexy and just the other day she looked just as fabulous while out with Dustin.

Paulina put her toned legs on full display when she rocked a skintight, long-sleeve black mini dress with a plunging V-neckline. She topped her look off with a pair of white pearl heels that had massive bows on the front.

Paulina and Dustin’s wedding is almost here and we could not be more excited. The daughter of the famed hockey player, Wayne Gretzky, got ready for the big day a few weeks ago when she looked fabulous in a sexy long-sleeve white dress with a low-cut neckline. The mini dress featured buttons down the front and a gaping cutout at her waist revealing her toned abs. She styled her frock with a pair of nude heels and effortless beach waves.