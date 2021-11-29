Fashion

Paulina Gretzky Sizzles In Black Lingerie While Posing On Bed – Photo

Paulina Gretzky looked sexier than ever when she posted a photo of herself rocking black lingerie while lounging in bed in a sexy new photo.

If there’s one thing for sure about Paulina Gretzky, 32, it’s that she always manages to look sexy no matter what she wears. That’s exactly what she did when she posted a polaroid photo of her rocking a completely sheer black lace bra while lying down in bed. In the photo, her blonde hair was down while she rocked a sultry thick black cat eyeliner. Paulina captioned the photo, “Lazy weekend.”

Paulina rocked yet another sexy look just a day before when she threw on a pair of high-waisted sheer black tights with a pair of low-rise black underwear underneath. She styled her bottoms with a chunky black sweater which she rolled up to make cropped, revealing her bare chest underneath. A pair of massive diamond dangling earrings and an updo completed her look.

As if Paulina’s looks couldn’t get any sexier, looked absolutely fabulous when she channeled Pam Anderson in Baywatch for Halloween. She rocked a skintight red one-piece swimsuit with a zipper down the front which she chose to keep unzipped, revealing ample cleavage.

Paulina styled the swimsuit with a baggy, cropped red windbreaker which she kept draped off her shoulders, a pair of sheer nude tights, high socks, chunky white sneakers, a fanny pack, and a whistle. She captioned the photo, “lifeguard on duty @_jeremycohen @closetrichh.”

Even when Paulina is not dressing up for Halloween, she still looks sexy and just the other day she looked just as fabulous while out with her fiance, Dustin Johnson.

Paulina put her toned legs on full display when she rocked a skintight, long-sleeve black mini dress with a plunging V-neckline. She topped her look off with a pair of white pearl heels that had massive bows on the front.