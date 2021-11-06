Paulina Gretzky’s Parents: Everything To Know About Her Athlete Dad & Famous Mom

Supermodel Paulina Gretzky hails from two very famous parents: actress Janet Jones and hockey player Wayne Gretzky. Here’s everything you need to know!

Paulina Gretzky is the daughter of two very high-profile figures. The supermodel, who is engaged to pro golfer Dustin Johnson, is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and actress Janet Jones. The couple, who are also parents to Paulina’s four siblings, will soon gain a son-in-law. Although Paulina and Dustin officially got engaged in August 2013 after seven months of dating, they held off officially getting married. The couple now have two sons together, Tatum, 6, and River, 3, and are officially wedding planning.

“I just do things my own way. I don’t want to listen to how everyone else views things. I fell in love with someone so fast and we had the best thing that ever happened to us, happen so quickly. The most important thing was my kids, Dustin, and my career. Those things took precedent. Those things had to be established. So, after he won the Masters, I said let’s do it, this makes sense,” Paulina previously said. Here’s everything to know about her A-list parents.

Wayne Gretzky

Paulina’s dad hails from Ontario, Canada, and is known by hockey fans simply as “The Great One” having won the Hart Trophy eight years in a row. He played 20 seasons in the NHL, and is the only player in history to total more than 200 points in a single season — something he achieved four times. He played for the Edmonton Oilers before being traded to the Los Angeles Kings, and is credited with helping to popularize hockey in California. He then played for the St. Louis Blues before ending his career with the New York Rangers. After his retirement in 1999, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and the league retired his jersey number 99.

While working as a judge on Dance Fever, he met his future wife, however they didn’t start dating until several years later when they ran into each other at a Lakers game. He popped the question in January 1988, and were married that July in a lavish ceremony that cost more than $1 million. They went on to welcome five children: Paulina, and her four siblings Ty, Trevor, Tristan, and Emma. She recently opened up about how her dad reacts to her Instagram photos, which regularly show her rocking bikinis and one-pieces. “The haters ‘are like, Wayne would be so upset. I’m like… my dad is not looking at my Instagram right now. My dad is like, ‘I love you.’ He’s just not,” Paulina revealed.

Janet Jones

Paulina’s mom Janet is an American actress and model. She was a contestant on Dance Fever in 1979 and went on to star in stage productions of Annie, Staying Alive, and Snow White Live. She also had a minor role in Grease 2 before her big break in The Flamingo Kid and her star-making turn in A Chorus Line. She also worked as a model, and appeared semi-nude in the March 1987 issue of Playboy. After marrying Wayne, she became a mom-of-five, and eldest daughter Paulina went on to appear on the cover of Canadian magazine Flare in 2005. It came seventeen years after Janet appeared on the cover, making them the first mother-daughter to do so.