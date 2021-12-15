See Pics

Beyonce Rocks Sexy Crop Top Under Matching Suit From New Ivy Park Drop — Photos

Beyonce hits the tennis court and serves up an all-star cast for the launch of her new adidas x IVY PARK "HALLS of IVY" collection. The superstar singer is joined by Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's children, Deacon and Ava Phillippe, basketball stars James Harden and Jalen Green and the late Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia for the campaign, which also features a cast of diverse models. The "inclusive" collection aims to "unite all people, regardless of background, class, color or creed, as a community that fosters each individual's creative endeavor" and is made for both adults and children. It features adidas x IVY PARK's signature vibrant color palette, with glen plaids, houndstooth patterns and structural tailoring. Highlights include a patchwork puffer, a sequin duster, a bralette, a pair of knitted pants, a romper, a faux leather skirt and a bodysuit. The footwear part of the collection features the IVP Savage sneaker. HALLS of IVY is described as "the figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be." The fifth IVY PARK collection launches exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours of December 9 and is followed by a wider global launch on December 10.
Beyonce stars in the new adidas x Ivy Park campaign inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls. The "Ivy Park Rodeo" collection celebrates the impact of Black men and women on American Western culture and their continued influence on the American Rodeo. It features 58 adult apparel styles, five adult footwear styles and 13 different accessories, billed as "a bold celebration of classic Americana reimagined for today" and "a refreshingly contemporary take on classic Western wear. The collection features dark denim fabrics and washed heavy French terry materials throughout, elevated with unique denim monograms and bold purple glow cow prints - as well as the famous adidas stripes. Highlights include a denim body suit and wide leg snap pant, denim chaps and a denim tracksuit. It is the fourth Ivy Park collection from Beyonce and adidas and also features kids' apparel for the first time. Ivy Park Rodeo launches exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours on August 19, followed by a wider global launch on August 20.
Beyonce took to Instagram to share several new gorgeous photos of her rocking a stylish Ivy Park black and white plaid stylish suit as she posed in front of a curtain and while sitting at a desk.

Beyonce, 40, looks epic in her latest fashionable photos! The singer showed off a new piece from her Ivy Park collection that included two different crop tops under a black and white plaid suit. The first crop top matched the suit and the second was solid black. She also had her long and wavy tresses down and added stylish sunglasses to the look.

“#HALLSOFIVY,” Bey captioned the incredible pics. Her fans were quick to respond with kind comments that were full of compliments. “Beautiful 😍😍,” one fan wrote while another told her, “You look good.” A third gushed, “girl look at you” and a fourth called her a “business woman.”

Before she wowed with her latest post, Beyonce made headlines when she flaunted a black and white crop top with her daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, in an Ivy Park ad on Dec. 9. They were promoting Ivy Park’s newest collection, Halls of Ivy, and looked like true mother and daughter professionals. The ad received great reviews and proved that Beyonce’s kids are naturals in a spotlight just like she is.

Beyonce and her daughters also know how to share the attention since the ad features a lot of other celebs and their kids. Some of them included Natalia BryantAva PhillippeDeacon PhillippeJames Harden, and Jalen Green.

A press release revealed what Bey and her team were attempting when creating the campaign. It said that the ad “unites all people, regardless of background, class, color or creed, as a community that fosters each individual’s creative endeavor.”

“Not bound by any labels or format, HALLS of IVY is the figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be,” it continued. ” Described by some as a club, others as a collective, HALLS of IVY is a boundless, unconfined place where everyone is welcome.”