Reese Witherspoon’s Kids Ava, 22, & Deacon, 18, Star In Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park Campaign

Model children! Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s looka-like kids Ava and Deacon pose up a storm for Beyoncé’s new Adidas collection.

Reese Witherspoon, 45, and Ryan Phillippe, 47, certainly have strong genes, as their daughter Ava, 22, and son Deacon, 18, looked every inch like the famous parents while modeling for Beyonce’s latest Ivy Park campaign. The camera-ready siblings added some Hollywood-royalty wattage to the singer’s newest clothing line for Adidas, called Halls of Ivy. The six photographs of Ava and Deacon were posted on the Ivy Park Instagram account on Dec 3 with the caption, “Welcome @AvaPhillippe and @DeaconPhillippe to the Halls Of Ivy.”

In the only snap of the sister/brother duo posing together, Ava rocks a dark green herringbone sports bra and matching leggings, while Deacon keeps it casual in a dark green jacket, shorts and a light green hoodie. Ava next shows off her athletic skills by leaping in the air with the sporty ensemble for a solo shot. Deacon follows suit with a huge jump to showcase his sleek Adidas sneakers. Channeling her mom from Legally Blonde, Ava then steals the spotlight wearing a black-and-white patterned halter top and mini skirt as she poses on a ping pong table. Deacon brings out his A-game as well, in a gray hoodie and sweatpants as he holds a duffle bag while kicking a soccer ball.

Both Reese and Ryan are clearly proud of their beautiful brood, as they recently gushed over the kids for their birthdays. In October, the exes reunited to celebrate Deacon’s 18th birthday, sharing snaps of the family-filled event to Instagram. Ryan captioned a few, “Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son. You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad.” Posting a different set of photos to her own account, Reese wrote, “My heart is bursting with pride about the young man he is becoming. Happy 18th Birthday Deacon! I love you to the moon around the sun and all the stars.”

A month earlier, the Sweet Home Alabama star paid an amazing tribute to Ava on her 22nd birthday by sharing a gorgeous snap of her girl. “Happy Birthday to my sweet little girl…excuse me… I mean my adult daughter!!!” Reese captioned the pic. “Words can’t describe how proud I am of you. You have grown into an extraordinary person who cares so much about the world around her. I am so lucky to have you light up my life. I love you, Ava!! @avaphillippe #thisis22”