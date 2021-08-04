Keke Palmer Channels ‘Legally Blonde’s’ Elle Woods In Pink Crop Top & Skirt For ‘Vanity Fair’

Keke Palmer channeled Elle Woods from ‘Legally Blonde’ in the new ‘Vanity Fair’ issue & she slayed her pink outfit!

Keke Palmer, 27, recreated the iconic look of Elle Woods from Legally Blonde for the new Vanity Fair issue and she looks amazing. The actress paid homage to Reese Witherspoon’s character of Elle as she donned a pink suit that put her toned abs and tiny waist on full display. For the shoot, Keke rocked a matching Rodarte set featuring a cropped hot pink blazer with bedazzled buttons and a high-waisted mini skirt with two pockets on the sides.

Keke accessorized her business chic ensemble with a pair of black platform Giuseppe Zanotti heels, a crystal Chanel belt, a pink leather Valentino Garavani purse, Mateo earrings, and rings by Chopard and Tiffany & Co. Not only was Keke’s outfit on point, but her hair was down in voluminous curls and was platinum blonde just like Elle’s.

In another photo from the shoot which was inspired by famous films from 1999 and the early 2000s, Keke slayed in a strapless pink Carolina Herrera dress that was covered in embroidered hearts with a plunging neckline. She topped her look off with Irene Neuwirth earrings, and necklaces by Irene Neuwirth, Chanel, and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Keke looked fabulous throughout the photoshoot and she portrayed Elle to a tee. While we loved all of her outfits, it was also her glam that stole the show. Her blonde hair was amazing, but it was her purple lipstick that truly made her outfits pop.

We cannot wait to see the full spread when the magazine hits newsstands on August 10.