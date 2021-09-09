See Pic

Reese Witherspoon Gushes Over Lookalike Daughter Ava In 22nd Birthday Tribute: I’m ‘So Lucky’

Like mother, like daughter! Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to share a special tribute for her daughter Ava on her 22nd birthday.

Reese Witherspoon, 45, is showing the love for her look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe, on her 22nd birthday. The award-winning actress posted the sweetest tribute to Instagram on September 9. 

Posing against a gold shimmer background, the blonde beauty wore a green top with layered gold necklaces. Ava opted to have her hair in loose waves and with a middle part, minimal makeup, and a coy smile. Simply stunning and an identical reflection of her very own mother, Reese. 

The doting mother-of-three captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday to my sweet little girl…excuse me… I mean my adult daughter!!! Words can’t describe how proud I am of you. You have grown into an extraordinary person who cares so much about the world around her. I am so lucky to have you light up my life. I love you, Ava!! 💖💘💓 @avaphillippe #thisis22

Friends and fans couldn’t help but feel the love stemming from the post while noticing the similarities between the mother and daughter. “i thought this was you at first glance!!!! happy birthday ava! ❤️,” Jodie Smith said while KeKe Palmer wrote “Twinning,” alongside a few heart eye emojis.

The sweet tribute comes just a few days after the Legally Blonde actress posted shared a hilarious video on Instagram of her reaction to her kids going back to school. “When the kids go back to school and you have the house to yourself…,” she captioned the clip, which most likely referred to her youngest son, Tennessee, 8, whom she shares with husband Jim Toth, going back as well. The Aug. 25 Instagram clip featured the Big Little Lies actress busting out some energetic dance moves and stuffing her face with Funfetti cake. 

Undoubtedly the actress shares a special bond with all of her kids, Ava and Deacon, 17, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe, 46, and Tennessee. Previously she even opened up about how thrilling it’s been to see them grow up. “I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it’s so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now,” Reese told Interview in June. “So I’m really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life.”

 