Anne Hathaway Rocks Little Black Dress & Holds Hands With Her Husband On Rare Night Out

Anne Hathaway & husband Adam Schulman looked simply stunning on Thursday as they stepped out for a date night at Soho House in New York City.

Anne Hathaway, 39, and her handsome hubby, Adam Schulman, 40, stepped out in NYC on Thursday evening, walking into Soho House in the Meatpacking District for a date night. The couple, who just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in September, held hands as they walked into the establishment, both looking stylish for the occasion at the members-only club.

While Adam wore a navy pea coat, black chinos, and black sneakers, Anne opted for a black turtleneck mini dress over sheer black tights, pairing the look with knee-high black leather boots, a black, quilted bag, and a herringbone-pattern gray mid-length coat. The pair, who share sons Jack, 1, and Jonathan, 5, seemed to have gotten a babysitter for their stylish night out, as Adam wore a face mask for the occasion while Anne went mask-free as she walked from the black SUV to the swanky locale.

The night out in NYC marks another this past week for the couple, who were also rumored to have taken their children to The Nutcracker ballet with pals Bradley Cooper, 46, Irina Shayk, 35, and their daughter, Lea, 4.

Anne and Adam seemed to be enjoying mom & dad’s night out, as both have remained busy this year after their second child was born right before the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic began. The pair were also spotted back in March out to dinner in Santa Monica, California, that time with their two adorable sons in tow.

Anne has also maintained a full schedule despite production complications from the pandemic, next starring in the seven-episode series Solos. And, in 2022, Anne will join Chance the Rapper and Bo Burnham in the Sesame Street film and has three other projects in production — Bum’s Rush, Armageddon Time, and The Lifeboat. In addition to those projects, the Oscar-winning actress has even more films in production, showing how much the pandemic can’t slow her down!