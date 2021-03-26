Anne Hathaway Carries Son Jack, 1, In Rare Family Outing With Husband & Older Son Jonathan, 5

See photos of Anne Hathaway and her family going to dinner in Santa Monica!

Although she’s one of the busiest leading ladies in Hollywood, Anne Hathaway found some time to relax with her loved ones in a rare outing on March 25. The Oscar winning actress, 38, was spotted out with her family as they made their way to dinner in Santa Monica. Anne carried her precious one-year-old baby boy, Jack, in her arms, and fashioned a brown coat with cream colored pants and taupe booties, along with a maroon sweater.

Anne’s husband of nearly nine years, Adam Shulman, held hands with the couple’s elder son, Jonathan, who recently turned five years old. The precious family looked quite comfortable and casual during their rare outing together, and everyone, except for infant Jack, wore face masks to keep themselves and those around them safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The outing for Anne likely gave her some much-needed time with her family, as the actress has remained very busy despite some films being halted due to the pandemic.

Anne and her co-star Chiwetel Ejiofor had the rare opportunity to actually film a movie in lock down! Not only were they able to make the feature, aptly entitled Locked Down, work, the narrative even centered around the pandemic. Of course, The Devil Wears Prada star has a lot more projects on her plate lined up for the near future.

Anne’s 2021 is shaping up to be quite the busy year. Anne stars next in the 2021 seven-episode series Solos, and in 2022, she’ll join Chance the Rapper and Bo Burnham in the Sesame Street film! Anne currently has three projects in production — Bum’s Rush, Armageddon Time, and The Lifeboat — and has a slew of more films in development. It’s safe to say that, despite the pandemic, Anne hasn’t slowed down one bit! Whether she’s on the big screen or out and about with her family, we cannot wait to see more of her in the near future!