Anne Hathaway Reveals Name Of New Son, 11 Mos., Nearly 1 Year after Secretly Giving Birth

Anne Hathaway gushed over her ‘beautiful’ 11-month-old son and discussed being pregnant during the filming of ‘The Witches’, in a new interview.

Anne Hathaway, 37, was glowing while talking about her 11-month-old son, who she confirmed was named Jack, on Oct. 26! The actress made a virtual appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan to discuss her new fantasy film, The Witches, when she opened up about the tot. “Now I have a beautiful almost-11-month-old boy, but I was pregnant when I made The Witches, so technically he’s all over that performance,” she cheekily said after Kelly Ripa said her son’s name and talked about how she was pregnant the last time she was on the show.

She also talked about her first fitting while filming the feature and called the costume designer she worked with, Jonanna Johnston, a “legend” when admitting they went through a bit of a hiccup in dressing her early on. “She goes, ‘I really want you to have a really tight waist.’ And I had just found out that I was pregnant and I was like, ‘Mmm, no. No, I don’t think so. No,’ ” she explained. “And she was like, ‘Well, why?’ And I was like, ‘Eh, you know, I just know myself.’ I’m scrambling for a reason.”

“And I’m like, ‘I just know myself and I know that I won’t be as free,” she continued. “I won’t be as free if I’m constrained around my middle, so we just better make everything very loose’.”

In addition to her experience with making The Witches while pregnant, Anne talked about how her oldest son, Jonathan Rosebanks, 4, whom she shares with husband Adam Shulman, 39, is adjusting to his new little brother. “No coping, just love,” she told Ryan Seacrest of their relationship. “Now Jack’s big enough to wrestle with, and that’s brought a new element to their relationship that’s really cute.”

Anne’s new details about her family life come after she announced her second pregnancy with Jack in July 2019. She went on to secretly give birth to him later that year and although she didn’t make a formal announcement of his arrival, she and Adam made headlines when they were spotted out and about in Connecticut with their two sons in Dec. 2019.