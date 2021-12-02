See Pics

Jill Biden Glows In Red Next To President Joe At White House Tree Lighting

Oliver Contreras/UPI/Shutterstock
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House, in Washington Biden Christmas Tree, Washington, United States - 02 Dec 2021
Keb' Mo' perform as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House, in Washington Biden Christmas Tree, Washington, United States - 02 Dec 2021
Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff wave to the crowd after the lighting of the National Christmas Tree at a ceremony held at The Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, December 2, 2021. President Biden Lights the National Christmas Tree, Washington, District of Columbia, United States - 02 Dec 2021
Patti LaBelle performs as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House, in Washington Biden Christmas Tree, Washington, United States - 02 Dec 2021
President Joe Biden attended the National Christmas tree lighting with his and Vice President Kamala Harris’ families.

Christmas season is in full effect! President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden kicked off the holiday season in Washington D.C. with the National Christmas Tree lighting on Thursday December 2! Jill glowed in a belted red coat as she waved to the crowd with Joe by her side. The elegant first lady added a cozy black scarf and matching gloves to her ensemble, along with a pair of open hoop earrings.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden wave to the crowd on Dec. 2, 2021. (Oliver Contreras/UPI/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Joe was dapper in a navy blue suit jacket with a shirt and tie. The 79-year-old added an insulted layer underneath with a vest to stay warm in the cool temperatures. In the photo with Jill, he could be seen removing his face mask for the outdoor celebration.

Vice President Kamala Harris also attended the event with her husband, the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Like Jill, Kamala also opted for red with a bow tie blouse underneath a black blazer and coat. Doug also opted for a wool layer over his black suit, staying practical in the 42 degree weather.

US President Joe Biden, along with his wife Jill Biden, during a menorah lighting in celebration of Hanukkah in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 01 December 2021. Biden participates in menorah lighting for Hanukkah, Washington, Usa - 01 Dec 2021
Photo of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden sits in a Christmas tree in the State Dining Room of the White House during a press preview of the White House holiday decorations, in Washington Biden, Washington, United States - 29 Nov 2021
A photo of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hangs from a Christmas tree in the State Dining Room during a press preview of the 2021 holiday decor at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 November 2021. According to First Lady Jill Biden's office, the theme for the 2021 White House holiday season is 'Gifts from the Heart.' Approximately 6,000 feet of ribbon, over 300 candles, and over 10,000 ornaments were used this year to decorate the White House. There are also 41 Christmas trees throughout the White House. Holiday Decor at the White House, Washington, Usa - 29 Nov 2021

Kamala and Doug Harris attend the event. (Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock)

Once the couple returned to the White House after having Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Jill went into full-on holiday mode and debuted the White House Christmas decorations right after the weekend on Monday November 29. She tweeted out photos of the White House looking cozy for Christmas, complete with tinsel, trees, wreaths, and present-themed decor. She tweeted that she wanted the decor to inspire positive virtues for the yuletide season. “Inspired by the acts of kindness and experiences that lifted our spirits this year, decorated rooms in the White House reflect the Gifts from the Heart that unite us all: faith, family, friendship, the arts, learning, nature, gratitude, service, community, peace, and unity,” she wrote.

Of course, Christmas isn’t the only holiday happening during the winter season. The president also wished all who celebrate a joyous Hannukah on the first night of the “festival of lights,” as it started on November 28. “Jill and I send our warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Hanukkah in the United States and around the world. May this festival of lights bring blessings upon you and your loved ones for happiness and health. Happy Hanukkah!” he wrote in a tweet.

Joe and Jill participated in a Menorah lighting on Wednesday December 1. (JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

While Biden sent out Hannukah well-wishes, Harris and Emhoff made history by being the first family to hang mezuzah—a piece of parchment with Hebrew verses from the Torah—in the vice presidential residence. “One of my favorite memories was when our family visited and together we hung a mezuzah on the front door of the Vice President’s Residence,” the second gentleman wrote in a November 18 tweet. 