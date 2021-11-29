See Pics

Jill Biden Unveils 2021 White House Christmas Decorations ‘Inspired By Acts Of Kindness’

First lady Jill Biden receives the official 2021 White House Christmas tree at the White House, in Washington. This year's tree is an 18.5-foot Fraser fir presented by Rusty and Beau Estes of Peak Farms in Jefferson, N.C Jill Biden, Washington, United States - 22 Nov 2021
The Grand Foyer during a press preview of the 2021 holiday decor at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 November 2021. According to First Lady Jill Biden's office, the theme for the 2021 White House holiday season is 'Gifts from the Heart.' Approximately 6,000 feet of ribbon, over 300 candles, and over 10,000 ornaments were used this year to decorate the White House. There are also 41 Christmas trees throughout the White House. Holiday Decor at the White House, Washington, Usa - 29 Nov 2021
The State Dining Room during a press preview of the 2021 holiday decor at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 November 2021. According to First Lady Jill Biden's office, the theme for the 2021 White House holiday season is 'Gifts from the Heart.' Approximately 6,000 feet of ribbon, over 300 candles, and over 10,000 ornaments were used this year to decorate the White House. There are also 41 Christmas trees throughout the White House. Holiday Decor at the White House, Washington, Usa - 29 Nov 2021
The Library during a press preview of the 2021 holiday decor at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 November 2021. According to First Lady Jill Biden's office, the theme for the 2021 White House holiday season is 'Gifts from the Heart.' Approximately 6,000 feet of ribbon, over 300 candles, and over 10,000 ornaments were used this year to decorate the White House. There are also 41 Christmas trees throughout the White House. Holiday Decor at the White House, Washington, Usa - 29 Nov 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
The First Lady will celebrate her first Christmas with her husband President Joe Biden in office, and she debuted her first set of White House Christmas decorations.

Christmas is just around the corner! First Lady Jill Biden is getting into the holiday spirit and showed off her White House Christmas decorations for her first holiday season as first lady on Monday November 29. Biden showed off how she made the White House look all the more festive in a series of photos, which included all the traditional Christmas-decor, like wreathes, presents and stockings.

The first lady’s Christmas decorations were traditional and warm, making the White House seem much warmer for the yuletide season. Other than tinsel, stockings, trees, and wreathes, Jill also had a miniature model of the White House on full-display with a snowy small town around it, and the model had wreathes all over the windows. She also went all out on one doorway, by creating an archway of cute red Christmas presents. She also gave Americans a glimpse of the official White House Christmas tree on display in the Blue Room, with glowing white dove decorations all over it.

Biden, 70, explained that she wanted the decorations to reflect some of the values that are important to keep in mind during the holiday season. “Inspired by the acts of kindness and experiences that lifted our spirits this year, decorated rooms in the White House reflect the Gifts from the Heart that unite us all: faith, family, friendship, the arts, learning, nature, gratitude, service, community, peace, and unity,” she tweeted.

Jill Biden, Joe Biden
A photo of the Bidens in a White House Christmas Tree. (Shutterstock)

This year is the first that Jill and her husband, President Joe Bidenwill be celebrating Christmas since Joe was inaugurated in January 2021. Since Biden took office, the first lady has celebrated plenty of holidays and decorated the White House accordingly. In February, the Bidens showed off their love for one-another by placing huge candy hearts on the White House lawn with positive virtues on it for Valentine’s Day. The pair also celebrated Easter on April 5, complete with a masked up Easter Bunny. Most recently, the pair celebrated Thanksgiving, looking incredibly in love in Nantucket, as they walked off Air Force One.