Joe & Jill Biden Welcome The Easter Bunny Back To The White House & He’s Masked: See Pics

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden welcomed the Easter Bunny to the White House on Monday, April 5, after the traditional Easter Egg Roll was canceled for the second year in a row.

Although the annual White House Easter Egg Roll was canceled for the second year in a row due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that didn’t stop Peter Cottontail from making a stop at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on April 5, 2021! President Joe Biden, First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden, and the Easter Bunny — all wearing protective face masks — appeared on the Truman Balcony at the South Lawn of the White House to offer an encouraging Easter message. “We have a special guest, as you can see to my left here,” the President of the United States, 78, addressed members of the media, motioning to the Easter Bunny, who hadn’t stopped by the White House since Easter 2019.

President Biden offered his gratitude to the organizations and associations who helped deliver “thousands of commemorative eggs to vaccination sites and communities…all across America.” The Commander in Chief went on to note that “for the second year in a row, most will be apart from their families,” noting that the travel precautions and more in the United States has lasted more than a year. But President Biden was extremely hopeful about the future, as more Americans continue to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations each and every day.

Tune in as President Biden delivers remarks on the tradition of Easter at the White House. https://t.co/22BIqgIelv — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 5, 2021

“We will rebuild our nation,” he said in his speech. “We will reengage and reimagine what we can be.” President Biden also noted that he looked “forward to next year, when the White House will ring with joy [once again] and there will be an Easter Egg Roll.” This year, instead of a traditional Easter Egg Roll, commemorative eggs were donated to the various vaccination sites throughout the country, community health care centers and hospitals, the White House said, per AP. HollywoodLife reached out to the White House for more information.

Following his speech, President Biden motioned for the Easter Bunny to wave at the crowd, and show off his big, maroon face mask. The annual White House Easter Egg Roll has drawn thousands of children from across the country to the South Lawn of the White House sent the late 1800s. While the Easter Egg Roll was definitely missed this year, those receiving the commemorative eggs have a special Easter treat in store.

The White House Easter Eggs feature the Easter Bunny donning a face mask and the signatures of Dr. Biden and President Biden, too, per AP. Some of the special Easter eggs feature the President and First Lady’s German Shepherds, Champ and Major. It’s tradition that the eggs are offered as a treat to those who attend the Easter Egg Roll, but this year, medical professionals working on the frontlines will receive the sweet token of remembrance for the Easter holiday.