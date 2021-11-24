See Pics

Joe & Jill Biden Hold Hands As They Arrive In Nantucket For Thanksgiving After Preparing Meals

Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill walk along Pennsylvania Avenue Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington, during the inaugural parade. (AP Photo/Clarissa M. Rucker)
U.S. President Joe Biden, third from right, and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, third from left participate in a service project at DC Central Kitchen in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. The Bidens leaves later to spend the Thanksgiving Holiday in Nantucket. Press Secretary Jen Psaki With Eneergy Secretary Granholm at Daily Briefing, Washington, District of Columbia, United States - 23 Nov 2021
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Nantucket Memorial Airport, in Nantucket, Mass Biden, Nantucket, United States - 23 Nov 2021
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and granddaughter Naomi Biden, walk across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, after returning on Marine One from a weekend in Wilmington, Delaware Biden, Washington, United States - 11 Oct 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Just two days before Thanksgiving, Joe and Jill Biden were photographed holding hands as they departed Air Force One in Nantucket.

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will be spending Thanksgiving in Nantucket, and they arrived two days before the holiday on Nov. 23. After a busy day in Washington D.C., Joe and Jill boarded Air Force One, and touched down on the island off the coast of Massachusetts at nighttime. They both wore long coats and masks as they departed the plane, holding hands as they walked across the tarmac. The president and first lady were joined by kids Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, along with hunter’s wife, Melissa, and a bunch of their grandchildren.

joe jill biden
Joe and Jill Biden hold hands while departing Air Force One. (Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock)

As they do every year, the Biden family will be spending Thanksgiving at David Rubenstein’s private estate on the island of Nantucket. The president was criticized for spending the holiday at a billionaire’s compound, but was defended by his press secretary in a public statement. “This is a time to put politics aside, spend time with your loved ones and talk about what you’re grateful for,” she insisted. She also added that the president will have staff traveling with him so that he can work over the long weekend. The family is expected back in the White House on Nov. 28.

joe jill biden
Joe & Jill Biden helping at DC Central Kitchen. (Oliver Contreras/UPI/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Jill Biden's Style: See The First Lady's Gorgeous Fashion In Photos

First lady of the United States Jill Biden arrives for the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan Olympics Opening Ceremony, Tokyo, Japan - 23 Jul 2021
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, and US First Lady Jill Biden during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, during the G7 summit in EnglandG7, Hayle, United Kingdom - 11 Jun 2021
From left, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden Carrie Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden look, outside Carbis Bay Hotel in Cornwall, Britain, . As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada to the cliff-ringed Carbis Bay beach resort in southwest England, pandemic recovery - and, crucially, getting vaccines to billions who lack them - is top of the agenda G7, Carbis Bay, United Kingdom - 10 Jun 2021

Before heading to Nantucket, Joe and Jill joined Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, at the DC Central Kitchen, where they helped prepare Thanksgiving meals for those in need. The foursome stood alongside staff members of the nonprofit as they joined the assembly line. The Vice President scooped out string beans, while President Biden prepared turkey and Jill dealt with the squash casserole.

Earlier this month, President Biden celebrated his 79th birthday. The president was showered with love from fellow politicians and celebrities. “Wishing you a happy and joyous day,” Kamala wrote on Instagram. “Happy birthday!” Barack Obama also weighed in, writing, “Happy birthday to my friend and my brother! Thanks for giving su the gift of better infrastructure. Grateful for all you’re doing to build this country back better.”