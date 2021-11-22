See Pics

VP Kamala Harris & Family Put Up Mezuzah In Their Residence, The First Family Ever To Do So

Doug Emhoff & Kamala Harris
White House/News Pictures/Shutterstock
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD ADVOCACY PROJECT -Champion of Choice California Attorney General Kamala Harris, right, and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, pose together at the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project's "Politics, Sex, & Cocktails" at Spectra by Wolfgang Puck on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project/AP Images)
Attorney Douglas Emhoff, left, and California Attorney General Kamala Harris arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Douglas Emhoff, left, husband of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, and children Ella and Cole, stand on stage after Harris launched her presidential campaign at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., stands with her husband Douglas Emhoff during the vice presidential debate with Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

VP Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff made history by hanging a mezuzah, which is an important parchment in Judaism, on the doorway of their D.C. home ahead of the holiday season.

In January 2021, Kamala Harris made history when she became the first woman, as well as the first woman of color, to become vice president of the United States. Her husband Doug Emhoff is the country’s first second gentleman, and also the first Jewish person to live in the vice presidential residence at Number One Observatory Circle in Washington D.C. Ahead of Hanukkah, which starts on the evening on November 28, Kamala and Doug, both 57, made history once again by being the first couple to hang a mezuzah — a piece of parchment contained in a decorative case and inspired with Hebrew verses from the Torah — on the doorway of an executive home.

Doug Emhoff & Kamala Harris
Doug Emhoff & Kamala Harris (Photo: White House/News Pictures/Shutterstock)

Rabbi Peter Berg of Hebrew Benevolent Congregation in Atlanta, Georgia, lent the mezuzah to Kamala and Doug, and he performed the private ceremony at the Naval Observatory in October, according to CNN. “It’s an extraordinary moment in United States history,” Peter told CNN. “And it was one of the great honors of my lifetime to be able to stand there with the second family as they placed that mezuzah on their home for the very first time.” Peter also said that when he “started talking” during the ceremony, “we all teared up because of the significance and the history.”

Doug marked the historic moment on Nov. 20 by sharing photos on Twitter of he and Kamala, as well Doug’s parents Michael and Barbara Emhoff, hanging the mezuzah up at their home. “For us, and for everyone, Thanksgiving is a time for reflection on the past year,” he said. “One of my favorite memories was when our family visited and together we hung a mezuzah on the front door of the Vice President’s Residence.”

Related Gallery

Kamala Harris: See Pics Of The First Female U.S. Vice President

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak during a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gets his face mask from the podium before his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Attorney Douglas Emhoff, left, and California Attorney General Kamala Harris arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The mezuzah ceremony is the latest instance that Kamala and Doug have honored Judaism since Inauguration Day. In March, Doug led the White House’s first-ever Passover event that was live-streamed for the whole country to watch, according to CNN. The virtual event also included pre-recorded remarks from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. “This year, as we dip our greens in salt water and pour out our ceremonial wine and eat our bitter herbs, let us commit, once again, to repairing the world,” Kamala said at the ceremony.