Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Celebrate 3-Year Wedding Anniversary With Candlelit Dinner – Watch

Happy anniversary! Nick Jonas shared a sweet video of a celebration with wife Priyanka Chopra while in London.

Time flies but Priyanka Chopra, 39, and Nick Jonas, 29, have already been married for three years! The “Jealous” singer shared a video marking the couple’s anniversary, sharing a glimpse at a romantic dinner the pair enjoyed in London, England. Nick went all out with the decor, which included lit-up letters that spelled out “FOREVER” along with floral arrangements and petals strewn on the floor.

White candles could also be seen alongside the light display, along with hot pink candlesticks on the table. Music played in the background and Nick panned his camera around the room, ending on Priyanka, who gave a loving look and waved while seated in a sumptuous blue velvet chair. The Quantico actress stunned in a sleveless camel turtleneck sweater, accessorizing with a silver bracelet on her left wrist.

“3 years,” Nick captioned the post, alongside a heart emoji. It’s hard to believe that Priyanka and Nick’s epic wedding, held in India, was that long ago. The lavish nuptials were certainly one to remember, which occurred over multiple days in Jodhpur, India at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace. In addition to traditional Hindu and western ceremonies, the couple also celebrated with a Mehendi, which is when the bride hen the bride has the red colored mehndi dye applied to her hands and feet,and a Sangeet, which is a night of music before the wedding.

Nick and Priyanka seem to be more in love than ever as they celebrate their anniversary, but like any couples, they’ve had their challenges. The Bollywood actress recently opened up about maintaining a successful marriage through the difficulties of hectic work schedules, COVID-19 restrictions and more.

“He had to quarantine, I had to quarantine whenever we saw each other at that time. And that’s usually not conducive to a production schedule because you don’t really have much time. You have, like, two days off,” she said on InStyle’s Ladies First podcast of the last few months, adding that it all came down to making an effort.

“It was all really tricky but we managed. He flew down a bunch of times, I flew down a couple of times. My mom came and stayed with me for almost five months, which was really nice,” she also said. “We know each other’s hearts and we prioritize each other in everything that we do,” she went on. “We’ve had individual careers and we’re both very clear about never interfering in each other’s professional lives because we’re always partners and assets.”