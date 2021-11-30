Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She & Nick Jonas Make Marriage Work Amid ‘Tough’ Schedules

Although Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas have often faced conflicting schedules, they revealed how they’ve been able to work through it and keep their marriage strong.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are together forever — for better or worse. In a recent interview with InStyle‘s Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast, Priyanka, 39, opened up about working through a long-distance relationship with husband Nick, 29, amid their busy work schedules that keep them apart. “This year has been really, really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can’t travel to see your family,” the Indian-born actress revealed. Priyanka continued, “Just the uncertainty of my mom and my brother being in India, my husband being in America while I was in the U.K. … it just was so much uncertainty and that, to me, was terrifying of not being able to just get on a flight and travel, just in case something went wrong or something happened,” she shared. “But thankfully, you know, everyone was okay.”

The Matrix Resurrections actress shared that although she and Nick “didn’t have a dramatic separation,” they had to be “really careful” due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “He had to quarantine, I had to quarantine whenever we saw each other at that time. And that’s usually not conducive to a production schedule because you don’t really have much time. You have, like, two days off,” she said.

“It was all really tricky but we managed. He flew down a bunch of times, I flew down a couple of times. My mom came and stayed with me for almost five months, which was really nice,” the movie star explained, adding how they “talk all the time” to stay in touch. “We know each other’s hearts and we prioritize each other in everything that we do,” she went on. “We’ve had individual careers and we’re both very clear about never interfering in each other’s professional lives because we’re always partners and assets.”

The Quantico alum shared that she and her hubby “have an opinion on each others’ things,” but still make their own career-based decisions, considering how long they’ve both built up their own respective brands independently. “I think at the same time, it’s very important to keep a check on another person’s heart and how they’re feeling. And I have to say, my husband’s amazing at doing that,” she added. “Like I said, this year was hard for me being in London. He would just drop everything — come in for even, like a day — just to have dinner with me and fly back. Stuff like that, you just have to prioritize each other and then everything feels right.”