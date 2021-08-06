See Pics

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Hold Hands On Date Night After Reuniting In London — Photos

nick
Will / Dan / MEGA
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas. Cast member Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Isn't It Romantic" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on LA Premiere of "Isn't it Romantic", Los Angeles, USA - 11 Feb 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra enjoy a rare date night in the Capital, as the pair are seen leaving Crown London Aspinalls Casino just before 4am. The pair had enjoyed a late dinner at Amazonico restaurant in Mayfair earlier in the evening. Nick was dressed down, in jeans and a sweater, clutching a bag which appeared to contain his winnings. Priyanka wore an all black outfit, with some Christian Louboutin heels. Nick & Priyanka was both seen wearing PPE Facemask to protect from the ongoing global Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic. 05 Aug 2021 Pictured: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra. Photo credit: MEGA / Dan/ Will / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776772_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Milan, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Celebrity couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra seen leaving Paper moon restaurant, before visiting a watch shop and then heading to Ceresio 7 lounge in Milan. Pictured: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: @LucaSgro / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were spotted having dinner at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood. The couple attended The Jonas Brothers concert afterparty at the restaurant along with Joe and Kevin Jonas. Pictured: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra BACKGRID USA 21 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: 42 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 43 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra looked super chic when they were seen leaving a casino in London in the early hours of the morning.

Nick Jonas, 28, and Priyanka Chopra, 39, have stepped out in London, after recently celebrating the three-year anniversary of Nick getting down on one knee. The couple were spotted leaving Crown London Aspinalls Casino around 4am on August 5, after enjoying a romantic date night at Amazonico restaurant in Mayfair. The Jonas Brothers hitmaker held onto the actress’ hand as they left the private gaming club, looking very chic.

nick priyanka

Nick donned a pair of grey trousers with a unique, patchwork blue sweater, and kept it casual with a pair of grey sneakers. Meanwhile, his gorgeous wife stunned in a long black dress, which she paired with transparent-strapped Christian Louboutin heels. Priyanka styled her long, brown tresses in a wavy ‘do, which fell just below her shoulders. Both she and Nick also wore protective face masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s hard to believe it’s already been more than three years since the pair got engaged! They celebrated the milestone on July 19 by sharing never-before-seen photos from the singer’s romantic proposal in Greece. “My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you,” Priyanka captioned a photo of a sweet moment they shared after he presented her with her Tiffany & Co. ring. Meanwhile Nick simply wrote, “3 years ago today”, alongside a photo of the couple enjoying an oceanfront dinner together.

Related Gallery

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Cutest Moments: See Photos On Red Carpets & More

London, Sunday 11th April 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas at the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards. Interviews will be available exclusively at twitter.com/ee 74th British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 11 Apr 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas go sightseeing around London ahead of the Christmas holidays. The couple, who have been married for two years, wore face masks and stopped for a hot drink at a cafe. The Bollywood actress who is in town to film 'Text for You', looked positively glowing. The happy couple could be seen stopping for Nick to take some funny photos of Priyanka next to a Highway Maintenance van, presumably to have the words ‘High Maintenance’ behind her. The loved up pair could be seen walking along with Priyanka’s mother in tow, always a couple of yards behind them. Nick, 28, and Priyanka, 38, could be seen wearing Christmas colors, with Nick in a green beanie hat and green accented checked woolen overcoat, while Priyanka opted for a dark brown leather jacket with red and pink knitted top, beanie hat, and jeans. 09 Dec 2020 Pictured: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720310_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

nick priyanka

Nick also recently revealed he took a razor to his face for “the first time in a long time.” Nick took to Twitter and Instagram on July 15 to share a pic of himself with a freshly shaved face, having ditched his usual stubble. “Shaved my face for the first time in a long time,” he captioned the photo, which showed him wearing a pink polo with a black floral design.

“Looking like a Disney boi,” one follower commented, while another wrote, “nate gray from camp rock is that you?” referencing his character from Camp Rock, which he starred in alongside Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas