Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Share Never-Before-Seen Photos From Romantic Proposal

Priyanka Chopra
NBC
London, Sunday 11th April 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas at the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards. Interviews will be available exclusively at twitter.com/ee 74th British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 11 Apr 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas go sightseeing around London ahead of the Christmas holidays. The couple, who have been married for two years, wore face masks and stopped for a hot drink at a cafe. The Bollywood actress who is in town to film 'Text for You', looked positively glowing. The happy couple could be seen stopping for Nick to take some funny photos of Priyanka next to a Highway Maintenance van, presumably to have the words ‘High Maintenance’ behind her. The loved up pair could be seen walking along with Priyanka’s mother in tow, always a couple of yards behind them. Nick, 28, and Priyanka, 38, could be seen wearing Christmas colors, with Nick in a green beanie hat and green accented checked woolen overcoat, while Priyanka opted for a dark brown leather jacket with red and pink knitted top, beanie hat, and jeans. 09 Dec 2020 Pictured: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720310_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

‘3 years ago today’ Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got engaged — and now, they’re sharing never-before-seen photos from his proposal.

We can’t believe it’s already been three years since Nick Jonas, 28, and Priyanka Chopra, 39, got engaged, but it has. And they celebrated the milestone on July 19 by sharing never-before-seen photos from the singer’s romantic proposal in Greece.

“My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you,” Priyanka captioned a photo of a sweet moment they shared after he presented her with her Tiffany & Co. diamond. As for Nick, he simply wrote, “3 years ago today”, alongside a photo of the couple enjoying an oceanfront dinner together.

As fans should know, Nick and Priyanka went on to get married in an extravagant, multicultural ceremony that December — only several months after they first started dating. But their engagement will always hold such a special place in their hearts. Especially because it came one day after Priyanka’s birthday.

In 2018, Nick told Vogue that he purposely waited until after midnight to propose to Priyanka so they wouldn’t face any potential conflicts in the future. “I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?” he said at the time. “No joke—she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence.”

Obviously, she said yes, they’re now married, and kids may be next for these lovebirds. While speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in July 2020, Nick said he was ready to become a father. “That is certainly something we’re both looking forward to,” Nick said when discussing parenthood. “And know that it’ll happen when it’s supposed to, and we’re ready for that.”