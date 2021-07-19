‘Olympic Dreams’ Preview: Joe Jonas Declares Kevin & Nick Are ‘No Longer’ His Brothers

The competition between the JoBros is going to a whole new level. HL has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Olympic Dreams’ special featuring Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers are used to sharing the stage, but they won’t be sharing anything when they compete against each other on Olympic Dreams, a one-hour special on July 21. Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas will be going through a series of challenges to prove they have what it takes to compete at an Olympic level. They will be trained by some of Team USA’s best athletes and compete against their biggest rivals — each other.

In this EXCLUSIVE preview of Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers, Kevin and Joe talk about how they’re feeling ahead of their big race. “The Olympics has always been a staple in our home,” Kevin says. “My kids, though, I showed them the track yesterday. I said, ‘Daddy’s going to be doing a race tomorrow.’ She goes, ‘Okay, don’t fall.’ Hearing that from a 7-year-old, I don’t know, just didn’t give me the confidence I needed.”

As for Joe, he’s not going to let anything stand in the way of winning gold against his brothers. “I dreamt of a gold medal hanging around my neck on stage and it just felt right, so I’m ready for this,” Joe admits. “Kevin and Nick are no longer my brothers. Today, we are athletes all going for the gold.”

The Olympians who will be helping to train the JoBros include Laurie Hernandez, Nastia Liukin, Sydney McLaughlin, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Alise Willoughby. All of these ladies are Olympic medalists. Rich Eisen and Terry Crews will serve as commentators for the special.

While the brothers were filming the special, Nick was injured on set and had to be hospitalized. Just two days after the accident, Nick was back on The Voice and revealed the details of his injury. He said that he “cracked rib from a spill on a bike, and a few other bumps and bruises.” Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers will air on July 21 at 8 p.m. on NBC.