Nick Jonas Confirms He Cracked A Rib After Bike Accident While Filming

One day after news broke that Nick Jonas had been hospitalized after an incident on-set, he appeared on ‘The Voice’ and addressed his injury.

Nick Jonas looked happy and healthy on the May 17 episode of The Voice, just two days after he was briefly hospitalized while filming a new show. At the top of the episode, Nick addressed his hospitalization, and assured fans he was doing just fine. However, he confirmed that he was, indeed, involved in a bike accident while filming something. He said that he cracked a rib and has bumps and bruises from the accident, as well.

News of Nick’s hospitalization broke on May 16, but the specifics of his injuries were not revealed at the time. However, TMZ reported that Nick was already back home by the evening of May 16, and was expected to appear on Monday’s live episode of The Voice, as planned. As viewers saw, Nick was in his chair, as usual, and ready to cheer on the Top 9 artists who were singing to earn a spot in the season 20 finale.

Nick has two artists left in the Top 9 — Rachel Mac and Dana Monique. Fellow coaches, John Legend and Blake Shelton also have two singers remaining in the competition. John’s artists are Pia Renee and Victor Solomon, while Blake’s are Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young. Finally, Kelly Clarkson is the only coach with THREE artists left: Corey Ward, Kenzie Wheeler and Gihanna Zoe.

All nine artists will sing for America’s vote on May 17, and the singer who will be moving on to the May 24/25 finale will be announced on May 18. Nick is the only one of the four coaches who has never won a season of The Voice, so there’s even more riding on this for him! The singer will be taking a break from the show next season, with Ariana Grande being added in as a coach to replace him.

While preparing for The Voice finale, Nick obviously has a busy week coming up. On top of that, though, he’ll also be hosting the Billboard Music Awards on NBC on May 23. Luckily, everything seems to be just fine after Nick’s on-set incident over the weekend, so he’ll be able to power through!