Nick Jonas Is The Perfect Gentleman As He Helps Fix Priyanka Chopra’s Outfit On The Red Carpet

Husband of the year! When the train of Priyanka Chopra’s coat needed fixing on The Fashion Awards red carpet, Nick Jonas was right there to help get everything picture-perfect.

Nick Jonas, 29, was the perfect doting husband while he and Priyanka Chopra, 39, posed for photos on the red carpet at The Fashion Awards in London on November 29. The long train of Priyanka’s floral jacket wasn’t camera-ready, so Nick stepped in for the save. He sweetly fixed Priyanka’s train so that it was perfect for photos. Priyanka had the biggest smile on her face as Nick was helping her out.

Once everything was ready, the power couple posed for photos together. Priyanka’s floral coat matched her floral jumpsuit. Nick wore a black suit with a pop of red, including a red shirt, red handkerchief, and red shoes. Nick posted photos on Instagram with Priyanka ahead of the red carpet and raved that his wife was the “star of the show.”

The couple just spent the Thanksgiving holiday together in London, where Priyanka is filming at the moment. Both Nick and Priyanka posted a sweet photo together and gushed how grateful they were to each other.

Nick, along with his brothers Joe and Kevin, recently got grilled about everything from their purity rings to their acting careers during The Jonas Brothers Family Roast. Priyanka roasted Nick and even brought up the rumor that their marriage was a “publicity stunt.” Priyanka said that she “wouldn’t want to be married to anyone else, guys. Unless, of course, Chris Hemsworth suddenly became single. Might change things.”

She also brought up their 10-year age gap at one point. “There are many ’90s pop culture references he doesn’t understand, and I have to explain them to him, which is fine because we teach other,” she said of their age difference. She continued, “He showed me how to use TikTok, for example, and I teach him what a successful acting career looks like.”

There are clearly no hard feelings after the roast. The couple continues to slay the red carpet game, looking more in love than ever!