Lizzo Hangs Out With BTS At Harry Styles’ Concert In L.A.: ‘Did We Just Become BFFs?’

Lizzo and BTS memebrs V, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope were all in the house for Harry Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’ show in Los Angeles.

Lizzo, 33, had some pretty fun seat mates at the Harry Styles concert! The “Truth Hurts” re-shared a candid snap from the show with BTS members V, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-Hope in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 19. “We met @lizzo,” BTS’ official Twitter account initially shared, with an appropriate heart-eye emoji.

She then reposted the photos, adding, “Me & my besties.” While there’s no word on if a musical collaboration could ever happen between the immensely popular K-Pop group and American singer, she went on to tag BTS and write, “Did we just become BFFs?” sharing screenshots of the accounts following each other. We’re absolutely loving this unexpected new musical friendship.

As always, the 33-year-old made a fashion statement for the show with a 2000s inspired ensemble. She rocked a black t-shirt that hilariously read, “These are my parents. No wonder why I’m so hot!” alongside a photo of her and Harry himself. “Harry Styles was incredible & so is my outfit,” she captioned a series of photos from the concert.

SZA, 32, was also present at the sold-out concert! She danced the night away with Lizzo per a viral clip on TikTok, and the ladies look like they were having the time of their lives. “Lizzo is like my extra famous friend and I enjoy eating popcorn in her background,” SZA — a massive star in her own right — joked on Twitter a day after the show.

Did we just become BFFs? 😭❤️ @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/dfuXgsqHbC — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) November 20, 2021

It turns out Lizzo also tried to introduce her friend SZA to BTS — but she admitted she wasn’t initially sure who they were since it was dark inside. “Lol I love them and they were still very nice! Lizzo tried to introduce us it was dark and loud Iss okay ! I hoped We get another chance,” she explained to inquiring fans via Twitter.

Always the best girlfriend, Lizzo quickly defending the “Good Days” songstress. “I CAN CONFIRM THISSSSSS I introduced SZA but it was so loud I was scream singing ‘kiss me more’ in Vs ear,” she explained, adding, “#LEAVESZAALONE.”