Lizzo Claps Back At Rumor Claiming She Killed A Fan While Stage Diving: ‘It’s A Lie’

Lizzo had a “good as hell” response to rumors that she killed a fan while stage diving during a concert. The Grammy winner, real name Melissa Jefferson, 33, shared a video on TikTok this week that lambasted the bizarre hearsay that she crushed someone at a show, calling it a “lie.”

“I’ve seen a lot of annoying things about me on the Internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumor that I stage dived at a concert and killed somebody,” the “Truth Hurts” rapper began. “Like that rumor… it’s a lie. First of all, I’ve never stage dived in my life.”

“I know I’m big but, b*tch I’m not that f*cking big,” she continued, exasperated. The singer then offered a demonstration and plopped onto her pink-sheeted bed, flanked on a stylish vibrant green velvet bed frame. She added, “B*tch!”

It’s unclear how the fatphobic rumor got started, but the singer has shut it down once and for all. Lizzo has long been championed for her body positive messages, often sharing nude images and heralding the act of loving one’s self on social media. “I made a decision to be myself because I knew I had no choice,” she told Essence in May 2019. Don’t call her “unapologetic,” though.

“Sometimes the label ‘unapologetic’ bothers me because it can be loaded, because it means we have to apologize for something in the first place,” the star continued. “I’m not ignorant to the fact that we had to have a demeanor of lowering ourselves culturally just to exist. But I’m trying to shake up the narrative about how we’re supposed to act.” The rapper has also admitted that she feels weary of the term “body positive.”

“I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point,” Lizzo told Vogue in September 2020. “It’s easy. I would like to be body normative. I want to normalize my body.” Arguing that the term has become commercialized, Lizzo said, “Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body positive,’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about.”

“I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative,” she continued. “What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it. Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club.”