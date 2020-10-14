Billie Eilish Fans Praise Her As ‘Stunning’ In New Selfie After She Urges People To ‘Normalize Real Bodies’

Billie Eilish has shared a stunning new snap after speaking out about body positivity. It comes just days after she was body shamed by trolls online.

Billie Eilish posted a gorgeous new snap in the wake of shutting down haters who body-shamed her. The Grammy winning hitmaker took to Instagram on October 14 to share a stunning photo of herself under a red, tinted light. She rocked a tank top, and what appeared to be a jacket wrapped around her forearms. Billie’s straight tresses framed her face, and were styled in a middle part.

Fans of the “Bad Guy” singer were quick to comment on how gorgeous she looked. “Excuse me ma’am….how dare you look this stunning,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “UR SO GORGEOUS.” A third fan noted how inspired they were by her body positivity, “Girl I love your confidence I’m so happy you’re confident ily. Thanks to you I’m more confident with my body,” the follower wrote.

Earlier in the day, Billie clapped back at internet trolls who criticized her appearance in new paparazzi shots of her wearing a tank top and shorts. The singer shared influencer Chizi Duru’s video on her Instagram Story on October 14. “Y’all gotta start normalizing real bodies, okay?” Chizi said in the video. “Not everybody has a wagon behind them, okay? Guts are normal. They’re normal. Boobs sag….especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn’t real!”

On October 12, new snaps of Billie were published, showing her wearing form-fitting clothes — quite a change from her usual baggy ensembles. Although some hateful internet trolls left negative comments, many fans clapped back on her behalf. “Body-shaming Billie Eilish is the main reason she wears baggy clothes,” one fan wrote. “This s*** is just weird and objectively wrong. She looks beautiful and most importantly, healthy.” Another follower tweeted, “Offending and mocking Billie Eilish’s body won’t make your life any less pathetic and lonely.”