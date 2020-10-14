Billie Eilish Begs People To ‘Normalize Real Bodies’ After New Photos Of Her Out & About Go Viral

After new photos of Billie Eilish created major buzz online, the singer took to Instagram to share a video with a powerful message about body-shaming

Billie Eilish shut down any haters who are body-shaming her with an important video message on Oct. 14. Billie shared influencer Chizi Duru’s video on her Instagram Story to get her point across. “Y’all gotta start normalizing real bodies, okay?” Chizi said in the video. “Not everybody has a wagon behind them, okay? Guts are normal. They’re normal. Boobs sag….especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn’t real!”

The 18-year-old’s decision to re-post the video came after new photos of her out and about surfaced on Oct. 12. In the pics, Billie wasn’t wearing her usual baggy clothes. While most fans raved over how great she looked, some haters couldn’t help but pick the images apart. “In 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30’s wine mom body,” one person wrote on Twitter.

It was this hateful tweet that got Billie’s fans to rally behind her and post positive messages about the singer on the social media site. “Body-shaming Billie Eilish is the main reason she wears baggy clothes,” one person wrote. “This s*** is just weird and objectively wrong. She looks beautiful and most importantly, healthy.” Someone else tweeted, “Offending and mocking Billie Eilish’s body won’t make your life any less pathetic and lonely.”

This is not the first time that Billie has been a victim of harsh body-shaming. Earlier this year, she posted a video of herself in a bikini, and received a lot of negative comments for it. “It was trending,” she told Dazed magazine in April. “There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a whore.’ Like, dude. I can’t win. I cannot win.”