Watch
Hollywood Life

Billie Eilish Begs People To ‘Normalize Real Bodies’ After New Photos Of Her Out & About Go Viral

billie eilish
the fly / MEGA
Billie Eilish Billie Eilish in concert, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London, UK - 04 Mar 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish is uncharacteristically dressed down but very noticeable because of her bright green hair as she steps out in Los Angeles. The Singer was seen stepping out with friends as she ran errands in Los Angeles. She was seen dressed in a monochromatic tan outfit and wore no make up. 11 Oct 2020 Pictured: Billie Eilish. Photo credit: the fly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA707061_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Billie Eilish has collaborated with Fender to launch a new ukulele, emblazoned with the Bad Guy star's signature ‘Blohsh' stick figure symbol. Eilish, 18, grew up playing the ukulele. She said: “The ukulele was the first instrument I learned. “It’s where I started writing, and where I found new ways of writing that I had never tried before. It inspires a different kind of writing. The rules of the ukulele are simple, and basically if you know three chords you can play almost  any song. I hope my Fender Signature ukulele inspires people to start playing, and start writing; anyone can do it.” Fender said: “This is Billie Eilish’s first artist signature model with the iconic guitar brand and it completely embodies Eilish’s preferred specs and distinct aesthetic.” The Billie Eilish Signature Ukulele retails for £239 GBP and is available from the Fender site. In recognition of Billie’s connection to the ukulele as her first instrument and the history of the ukulele in Hawaii, Billie and Fender are making a gift to the Aloha Mele Fund, a newly-established fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation. Editorial usage only. Credit - Matty Vogel for Fender / MEGA. 09 Sep 2020 Pictured: Billie Eilish plays her new Fender ukulele. Photo credit: Matty Vogel for Fender/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA699194_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 23: Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party held at The Lot Studios on January 23, 2020 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. 23 Jan 2020 Pictured: Billie Eilish. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA592605_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

After new photos of Billie Eilish created major buzz online, the singer took to Instagram to share a video with a powerful message about body-shaming

Billie Eilish shut down any haters who are body-shaming her with an important video message on Oct. 14. Billie shared influencer Chizi Duru’s video on her Instagram Story to get her point across. “Y’all gotta start normalizing real bodies, okay?” Chizi said in the video. “Not everybody has a wagon behind them, okay? Guts are normal. They’re normal. Boobs sag….especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn’t real!”

The 18-year-old’s decision to re-post the video came after new photos of her out and about surfaced on Oct. 12. In the pics, Billie wasn’t wearing her usual baggy clothes. While most fans raved over how great she looked, some haters couldn’t help but pick the images apart. “In 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30’s wine mom body,” one person wrote on Twitter.

It was this hateful tweet that got Billie’s fans to rally behind her and post positive messages about the singer on the social media site. “Body-shaming Billie Eilish is the main reason she wears baggy clothes,” one person wrote. “This s*** is just weird and objectively wrong. She looks beautiful and most importantly, healthy.” Someone else tweeted, “Offending and mocking Billie Eilish’s body won’t make your life any less pathetic and lonely.”

billie eilish
Billie Eilish is photographed out in a tank top, shorts and Yeezy slides. (the fly / MEGA)

This is not the first time that Billie has been a victim of harsh body-shaming. Earlier this year, she posted a video of herself in a bikini, and received a lot of negative comments for it. “It was trending,” she told Dazed magazine in April. “There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a whore.’ Like, dude. I can’t win. I cannot win.”

However, the teenager has never been afraid to stand up to the haters. In May, she released an online version of the short film that played during her 2019 tour, where she stood up to those judging her. In the powerful video, she stripped out of her baggy clothes, while her voice narrated a poem in the background. “You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body,” she said. “Some people hate what I wear. Some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others. Some people use it to shame me. But I feel you watching, always, and nothing I do goes unseen. So while I feel your stares, your disapproval, or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.”