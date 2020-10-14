Billie Eilish Begs People To ‘Normalize Real Bodies’ After New Photos Of Her Out & About Go Viral
After new photos of Billie Eilish created major buzz online, the singer took to Instagram to share a video with a powerful message about body-shaming
Billie Eilish shut down any haters who are body-shaming her with an important video message on Oct. 14. Billie shared influencer Chizi Duru’s video on her Instagram Story to get her point across. “Y’all gotta start normalizing real bodies, okay?” Chizi said in the video. “Not everybody has a wagon behind them, okay? Guts are normal. They’re normal. Boobs sag….especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn’t real!”
In case someone needed a reminder…. Instagram has warped a lot of y’all into thinking NORMAL bodies are abnormal. NO. Not every black girl has a shelf behind them. Stomach pudge is completely normal. Most boobs SAGGGG. And to all my mamas out there, it’s ok! You brought LIFE into this world sis 💕
The 18-year-old’s decision to re-post the video came after new photos of her out and about surfaced on Oct. 12. In the pics, Billie wasn’t wearing her usual baggy clothes. While most fans raved over how great she looked, some haters couldn’t help but pick the images apart. “In 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30’s wine mom body,” one person wrote on Twitter.
It was this hateful tweet that got Billie’s fans to rally behind her and post positive messages about the singer on the social media site. “Body-shaming Billie Eilish is the main reason she wears baggy clothes,” one person wrote. “This s*** is just weird and objectively wrong. She looks beautiful and most importantly, healthy.” Someone else tweeted, “Offending and mocking Billie Eilish’s body won’t make your life any less pathetic and lonely.”
This is not the first time that Billie has been a victim of harsh body-shaming. Earlier this year, she posted a video of herself in a bikini, and received a lot of negative comments for it. “It was trending,” she told Dazed magazine in April. “There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a whore.’ Like, dude. I can’t win. I cannot win.”
However, the teenager has never been afraid to stand up to the haters. In May, she released an online version of the short film that played during her 2019 tour, where she stood up to those judging her. In the powerful video, she stripped out of her baggy clothes, while her voice narrated a poem in the background. “You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body,” she said. “Some people hate what I wear. Some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others. Some people use it to shame me. But I feel you watching, always, and nothing I do goes unseen. So while I feel your stares, your disapproval, or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.”