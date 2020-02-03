Billie Eilish, 18, Defends Drake, 33, Texting Her: ‘Everybody’s So Sensitive.’

After Drake caught some flack when Billie Eilish revealed he texts her, the ‘Bad Guy’ singer defended him by saying there are more important things ‘the Internet should be more worried about.’

“The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now,” Billie Eilish, 18, says in the March 2020 issue of Vogue when the subject of her friendship with Drake came up. He caught some heat online in November after Billie revealed that she and the 33-year-old rapper texted a lot. While some wondered why the “God’s Plan” rapper was texting teenagers, Billie told everyone to simply chill. “Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about. Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the f-ck is that sh-t?”

The political leanings of Drake’s detractors weren’t known when they went after him for yet again texting a teenager. This Billie-Drake drama started when the “Bad Guy” singer conducted her yearly interview with Vanity Fair. In the 2019 edition of “Same Interview, the Third Year,” she was asked the most famous person she has in her phone. “Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Young Thug, Avril Lavigne, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla Sign, Teyana Taylor,” she said. “God, there’s so many. But like, Drake? Come on. Drake? Drake is like the nicest dude I’ve ever spoken to. I mean, I’ve only like texted him, but he’s so nice. He does not need to be nice, you know what I mean? He’s at a level in his life where he doesn’t need to be nice, but he is, you know?”

Many didn’t agree with Billie’s assessment, especially since this came a year after then-14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown revealed Drake also texts her. “He just texted each other the other day, and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like ‘I miss you more.’ He’s great,” she told Access on the 2018 Emmy Awards red carpet. Millie said that she chats with Drake “about boys. He helps me.”

This admission didn’t go over well with some people. “can we talk about drake texting Billie Eilish and millie bobby brown… he’s a whole ass grown man, and they’re two underage girls… that’s some creepy shit if you ask me..” one user texted after Billie’s interview. “Billie Eilish just said in her vanity fair video that Drake is the nicest person ever and she has only talked to him through text. I am sorry, but after news came out a while ago that 33-year-old drake was texting 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown, this is creepy as hell.” While people are entitled to their opinions, Billie would rather they all focus on something else.