Millie Bobby Brown’s Ex Shades Her Friendship With Drake — See Scathing New Lyrics

Jacob Sartorius is poking fun at Millie Bobby Brown’s confidant, Drake! Take a double look at the lyrics in her ex’s new track, ‘We’re Not Friends,’ and it’ll make sense.

We see what you did there, Jacob Sartorius! It’s been three months since the 16-year-old singer split with Millie Bobby Brown, 14, but that didn’t stop him from laying an Easter egg about the Stranger Things star in one of his new songs. In his track “We’re Not Friends,” which dropped on Nov. 2, he shades his ex-girlfriend’s “advice” giver, Drake, 32! It would’ve been easy to miss the reference to Millie, especially since Jacob said that “We’re Not Friends” was written “kind of as a ‘friend zone’ song” to Billboard. He continued, “It’s basically about being in that position where you want to be more than friends with somebody, and you’re just done hearing about the other guys she’s been with or trying to be with.” Well, there may have a double meaning, once you see his lyrics!

“We’re not friends, we’re not friends / Do you think I really wanna hear about him? / I do it for a reason, not just to be nice / Girl I wanna give you more than good advice,” Jacob sings in the intro and chorus. But pay particular attention to that last line about wanting to give more than “good advice.” Millie caused an uproar when she revealed that Drake gives her advice over texts at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17! “I met him in Australia, and he’s honestly so fantastic — a great friend and a great role model,” she told Access at the award show. “We just texted each other the other day, and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like, ‘I miss you more.’” As for what specific “advice” the “God’s Plan” rapper is sought out for, Millie dished, “About boys! He helps me…That stays in the text messages.”

If Jacob intended more shade than fun in that one-liner, we know what Millie would have to say! The Netflix star had already defended her friendship with the older rapper, who wrote on her Instagram Story on Sept. 20, “Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird… for real. I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don’t get to choose that for me.” She then asked haters to focus on “real problems.”

When Millie and Jacob called their eight-month relationship quits, it didn’t seem like Jacob would be one of those “haters”! No drama could be detected in Millie’s breakup announcement, as she wrote on her Instagram Story on July 31, “The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends. The decision w mills was completely mutual & we are both happy and remaining friends.”