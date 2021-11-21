Kim Kardashian Rocks A Strapless Bikini As She Relaxes In A Hot Tub Amid Pete Davidson Romance – Photo

Kim Kardashian declared the cozy hot tub her ‘happy place’ just days after she was holding hands with Pete Davidson in Palm Springs.

Kim Kardashian, 41, is at the top of her game — and isn’t afraid to show it. The KKW Beauty founder returned with another sexy photo to Instagram, this time wearing a strapless bikini as she soaked in a cozy hot tub on Saturday, Nov. 20. “My happy place,” she captioned the post, declining to share a location (although, the hot tub appeared to overlook a view of some kind). The raven haired beauty kept her dark locks in a long fishtail side braid, opting to keep her makeup light and neutral.

The post comes just days after Kim seemingly confirmed her unexpected romance with Pete Davidson, 28, after they were seen holding hands in Palm Springs on Nov. 18. The pair were both smiling for the public outing as they walked through a parking lot near the home of Kris Jenner, 66. The Saturday Night Live comedian also celebrated his 28th birthday at the lavish estate where he twinned with Kim and Kris in beige-and-black plaid SKIMS pajamas. The romance marks her first public one since filing for divorce from Kanye West, 44, back in February after seven years of marriage.

Kim and Pete, who is friends of Kourtney Kardashian‘s fiancée Travis Barker, 46, initially appeared to connect on the set of SNL when they played Disney characters Princess Jasmine and Aladdin. The sketch aired as part of Kim’s hosting debut on Oct. 9, and quickly went viral on Twitter after the pair shared an on-screen kiss! Kanye was awkwardly in the audience for the episode, which also included Kim taking a jab at their impending divorce. “I married the best rapper of all time. He’s also the richest black man in America who gave me four amazing children. So when I divorce him, that means it comes down to just one thing….personality,” she said on stage.

As for Pete and Kim, their fresh romance appears to be going well — with sources saying the pair are officially dating. “They are not super serious like, ‘you are my girlfriend’ and ‘you are my boyfriend,’ but because they have really strong feelings for each other, they are not looking to date anyone else right now,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Palm Springs was exactly what they needed to know how much they are really into each other. Neither of them want to be with anyone else right now, but that does not mean that they are completely exclusive and locked into a monogamous relationship,” our source also spilled.