Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Don’t Want To Date Anyone Else — Their Status Revealed

New York, NY - Kim Kardashian arrives to dinner at Zero Bond shortly after Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian’s whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson is heating up — and it’s not just because the two spent his birthday in balmy Palm Springs!

Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, were spotted flaunting some serious PDA this week while in Palm Springs, California, where the two celebrated Pete’s 28th birthday at Kris Jenner‘s desert home. And as speculation continues to grow as to what is really going on, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the true status of their relationship is. “They are not super serious like, ‘you are my girlfriend’ and ‘you are my boyfriend,’ but because they have really strong feelings for each other, they are not looking to date anyone else right now,” the source revealed.

On Pete’s birthday, Nov. 16,  the world held its breath, waiting to see Kim pop up in New York City — where they were spotted on two romantic dinner dates together the week before. The following day, on Nov. 17, Flavor Flave, 62, broke the internet by sharing a photo on his Instagram, posing with the two, as well as momager Kris, 66. In the caption, Flavor wrote, “celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰ Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,”

According to the source, “Palm Springs was exactly what they needed to know how much they are really into each other. Neither of them want to be with anyone else right now, but that does not mean that they are completely exclusive and locked into a monogamous relationship,” the source said, adding, “They know that they like each other and that they click on a physical and emotional level.” After photos surfaced the following day of Pete and Kim holding hands in a Palm Springs parking lot, HollywoodLife learned that they were not there for very long.

“They were in Palm Springs for just over 24 hours. He is back in New York City right now and she is back in Los Angeles,” the source said. Although it is anyone’s guess where they will be seen together next, it is clear that they aren’t putting the breaks on anything just yet. “Kim really needs laughter in her life right now and has incredibly strong feelings for Pete. She needs to have some fun. Things have been heavy in her life with the divorce and everything. She wants something very different than what she had with Kanye,” a source told HollywoodLife on Nov. 18. “Kim is taking things one day at a time. She’s having a blast with Pete and plans on continuing to see him.”