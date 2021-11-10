Kris Jenner Gushes Over Corey Gamble On His 41st Birthday: ‘Thank You For All You Are’

Kris Jenner honored beau Corey Gamble on his birthday on Nov. 10 and called him ‘the most amazing partner’ in her social media tribute.

Corey Gamble is feeling the birthday love! Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend turned 41 on Wednesday, November 10, and he received a plethora of sweet birthday wishes on social media from some of the KarJenner clan — including the family matriarch herself! Kris, who celebrated her 66th birthday just a few days ago, marked her beau’s special day by sharing a series of photos to Instagram that featured her and Corey looking so in love at various events together over the years.

“Happy birthday to my love @coreygamble !!” Kris wrote in the caption of her sweet tribute, which can be seen HERE. “You are the most amazing partner, best friend, confidant, travel aficionado, therapist, problem solver, golf buddy, protector, advisor, and the best, most wonderful man to my kids and my grandkids!!! You are such a special part of my heart and soul and I love you so very much babe… thank you for all you are in my life!! I am truly blessed.”

As mentioned before, Kris wasn’t the only member of her famous family to wish Corey a happy birthday. Khloe Kardashian posted her own streak of pics of she and Corey on IG, alongside a message that read, “I hope you have the best day, year, life!!! You consistently have incredible energy and are always there for everyone. You’re always the life of the party. You can do the splits for goodness sakes! Cheers to you today and everyday!!!” Kim Kardashian used her IG Story to celebrate Corey, writing, “My dawg! LOL Happy birthday! I’m so grateful to have u in our lives taking such good care of my mom! Couldn’t ask for a better step dad lol.”

It’s been a week full of celebrations for Kris and Corey. On Nov. 5, the “momager” turned 66, and she got plenty of birthday tributes from her entire big family. Even Kourtney Kardashian‘s new fiancé, Travis Barker, wished Kris a happy birthday! It’s clear that Kris and Corey have a whole lot of love in their lives, and this next year around the sun is bound to be their best yet.